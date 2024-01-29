Retirement village plans for former Fife sawmill site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Retirement village plans for former Fife sawmill site

Fife Council is being asked to decide on the proposal for the site near Cupar.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporter
A retirement village is planned for Cupar Muir
A retirement village is planned for Cupar Muir.

A former sawmill on the edge of a Fife village could be transformed into a retirement village.

Developers at AELD Ltd have outlined plans to build 42 lodges at Cupar Muir, two miles outside Cupar.

They have lodged a screening option request with Fife Council for the area, which has also been used as a quarry and a landfill site.

The request allows the planning authority to decide whether the project needs a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

And it also gives residents a sneak peek at potential plans.

Site originally set for houses

Developers say the six-acre site was historically earmarked by the council for up to 40 houses.

Now, AELD Ltd are proposing a residential park with retirement lodges.

The site of the planned Cupar Muir retirement village
The site of the planned Cupar Muir retirement village.

The screening option says: “The site has been previously used as a quarry, a council landfill site and as a sawmill, which was its last known use.

“However, it has an extant planning consent for residential development.”

Cupar Muir retirement village to be ‘high quality’

The former sawmill is now unused and overgrown, according to the planning request.

And all that remains is some hardstanding.

The proposal includes two and three-bedroom lodges.

It is likely to have one point of access with the lodges arranged in a loop.

“Overall, the development will be designed to create a high-quality residential environment,” says AELD.

The council will look at the request before deciding if the proposals need an EIA.

At that point, developers will have a better idea of what is required to take their plans forward.

More from Fife

Police car damaged in chase
Hunt for driver continues as police car 'extensively' damaged in Fife car chase
East Neuk First Responders are struggling to access ambulance service training
Fife emergency first aid team 'hangs by a thread' as volunteers struggle to access…
The house on Benarty Avenue in Lochgelly was destroyed in the blaze.
Residents feared woman was trapped inside as 'ferocious' fire destroyed Lochgelly home
Daniel and Oliver Martin with the plaques dedicated to their dad, Barry (right), who died after the fire at the former Jenners department store in Edinburgh in January 2023.
Fresh tribute to Fife firefighter who died in Jenners blaze
Hillside School in Aberdour. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Fife school told to make urgent changes to restraint on children as inspectors raise…
Missing Glenrothes man, Shaun Fotheringham, 33.
Concern grows for Glenrothes man, 33, missing since Thursday
Eric Milne is angry at St Andrews road changes
St Andrews businessman fears permanent South Street changes could spell disaster
6
Kimberley Hood. Image: Facebook.
Woman caused chaos in Fife pub before aiming transphobic abuse at police
Four fire crews tackled the Lochgelly house fire.
'No casualties' in Lochgelly house fire as firefighters battle blaze for four hours
Trich O'Meara with some of her finished sheep fleece rugs
Meet the Fife woman attracting worldwide interest in her 'vegetarian' sheep's fleece rugs

Conversation