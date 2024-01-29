Retirement village plans for former Fife sawmill site

A former sawmill on the edge of a Fife village could be transformed into a retirement village.

Developers at AELD Ltd have outlined plans to build 42 lodges at Cupar Muir, two miles outside Cupar.

They have lodged a screening option request with Fife Council for the area, which has also been used as a quarry and a landfill site.

The request allows the planning authority to decide whether the project needs a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

And it also gives residents a sneak peek at potential plans.

Site originally set for houses

Developers say the six-acre site was historically earmarked by the council for up to 40 houses.

Now, AELD Ltd are proposing a residential park with retirement lodges.

The screening option says: “The site has been previously used as a quarry, a council landfill site and as a sawmill, which was its last known use.

“However, it has an extant planning consent for residential development.”

Cupar Muir retirement village to be ‘high quality’

The former sawmill is now unused and overgrown, according to the planning request.

And all that remains is some hardstanding.

The proposal includes two and three-bedroom lodges.

It is likely to have one point of access with the lodges arranged in a loop.

“Overall, the development will be designed to create a high-quality residential environment,” says AELD.

The council will look at the request before deciding if the proposals need an EIA.

At that point, developers will have a better idea of what is required to take their plans forward.