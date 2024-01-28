4 Dundee United talking points: What’s key to Tannadice improvement after Jim Goodwin admission?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 Dundee United talking points: What’s key to Tannadice improvement after Jim Goodwin admission?

The Tangerines' home form contrasts sharply with their endeavours on the road.

Dundee United's Archie Meekison is denied against Dunfermline
Archie Meekison, impactful for Dundee United off the bench, fires over. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United moved a point clear of Raith Rovers at the summit of the Scottish Championship despite playing out an instantly forgettable 0-0 draw against Dunfermline.

The hosts almost claimed victory in the dying embers, with Deniz Mehmet denying Archie Meekison with a stunning finger-tip save. The Pars, meanwhile, struck the post through Craig Wighton.

However, a share of the spoils was a fair outcome following an underwhelming contest; one of several at Tannadice this term.

Dunfermline's Ben Summers has a shot on goal
Dunfermline’s Ben Summers has a shot on goal. Image: SNS

And Courier Sport was there to analyse the action.

Home vs away: In numbers

An exasperated Jim Goodwin acknowledged the feeling of déjà vu.

“We have seen that type of game numerous times at Tannadice this season,” he admitted.

You don’t need to tell that to the United fans who jeered the team off at full-time.

The Tangerines have now picked up 19 points from a possible 33 at Tannadice.

It contrasts sharply with United’s spectacular form on the road, picking up 26 points from a possible 30.

Jim Goodwin watches on as Dundee United fail to break Dunfermline down
Goodwin watches on as United fail to break Dunfermline down. Image: SNS

Although the Terrors have scored a respectable 22 goals on home soil – averaging two a game – 10 of those strikes came in two league fixtures against Arbroath and Queen’s Park.

They also boast 22 goals in away matches, achieved in one fewer fixture, but have only conceded twice.

Fifty-eight per cent of United’s points have come on their travels.

The bi-weekly task that faces Goodwin’s side is not an easy one. Dunfermline were defensively excellent on Saturday, and most sides in the second tier are more than capable of mounting a stoic rearguard action.

However, United have ample attacking talent to solve that conundrum – and all eyes will be on Goodwin to see if he can mastermind more expansive, effective displays in the remaining outings at Tannadice.

Up the tempo

The most obvious solution – and demand – will be to up the tempo.

Dundee United midfielder Craig Sibbald stings the palms of Dunfermline goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet
Sibbald stings the palms of Mehmet. Image: SNS

That doesn’t mean shelling hopeful diagonals to the attacker and desperately scrambling for second balls.

But it does mean playing the ball through the lines with increased urgency.

A bright opening 15 minutes saw Holt, David Wotherspoon and the returning Ross Docherty all zip slick forward passes into the final third, penetrating a packed Pars midfield and opening up the pitch.

However, when the opening goal didn’t come in that period, United’s play became a little more ponderous and pedestrian.

United too often made two or three passes when one would suffice; too many square balls; an over-reliance on shifting possession wide and hoping to find the perfect cross for an outnumbered attacker.

Sam Fisher shackles Tony Watt in the first period
Dunfermline’s Sam Fisher shackles Tony Watt of Dundee United. Image: SNS

Dunfermline were well prepared for that, with Sam Fisher particularly good in the heart of defence.

If the Tangerines are to thrill their public in the remainder of the season, they must increase the speed and intensity of their football; in doing so, they may move, disrupt and create the spaces to hit the goal trail.

Dead ball disappointment

United’s lack of efficacy from set-pieces will also frustrate boss Goodwin, given the ability of Middleton and Wotherspoon.

The Tangerines earned 13 corners over the course of a maddening contest, more than any other team in the top two tiers of Scottish football on Saturday.

But aside from Ross Graham and Kevin Holt headers that drifted off target, the hosts rarely threatened to test Deniz Mehmet.

Ewan Otoo in close attention to Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham
Ewan Otoo in close attention to United’s Kai Fotheringham. Image: SNS

United have scored nine goals from dead-ball situations in the Championship this season, with the threat of Holt, in particular, a familiar refrain throughout the campaign.

However, a mix of wasteful deliveries and excellent defending from Dunfermline ensured there was no joy to be had from that avenue this weekend.

A point closer to the end game

This reads like the post-mortem of a galling defeat.

Understandably so. Dundee United have not fallen to the extent that a goalless draw at home to Dunfermline should be met with high-fives and popped champagne corks.

Dundee United skipper Ross Docherty made his comeback from injury
United skipper Ross Docherty made his comeback from injury. Image: SNS

Nevertheless, in the coming days, the reality of Saturday’s football will hit home and there will doubtless be more circumspection regarding the disappointment.

United have one target this term – only one thing matters, in football and financial terms – and that is promotion to the Premiership.

And they moved a step closer to achieving that.

Raith Rovers’ 3-2 defeat against Inverness at Stark’s Park (the Kirkcaldy club have also failed to win more league games at home than they have won) saw the Tangerines move a point clear at the summit.

If choosing to see the glass as half-empty, United’s blew the chance to create real breathing space between themselves and the faltering Fifers.

However, the title IS closer than it was going into the weekend and the Championship grind goes on, with improvement needed at Somerset Park next Saturday.

