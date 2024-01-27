Jim Goodwin ‘understands’ fan frustration as Dundee United boss addresses Tannadice form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin ‘understands’ fan frustration as Dundee United boss addresses Tannadice form

United were booed from the field after a 0-0 draw against Dunfermline.

By Alan Temple
A frustrated Jim Goodwin
A frustrated Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin insists he “understands” angry Arabs making their feelings known following Dundee United’s bore draw with Dunfermline.

The Tangerines played out a 0-0 stalemate against the Fifers, with the one-paced hosts unable to breach the visitors’ stubborn rearguard action.

Dunfermline came closest to claiming all three points, with Craig Wighton hitting the post in the second period. United’s best opportunity saw Archie Meekison brilliantly denied by Deniz Mehmet.

The Terrors have failed to win six of their 11 Championship games at Tannadice this term and jeers rained down from the stands as referee Graham Grainger sounded the full-time whistle.

Dunfermline's Ben Summers has a shot on goal
Dunfermline’s Ben Summers has a shot on goal. Image: SNS

“That (reaction) is totally understandable, and we are feeling the same way as they are,” said Goodwin. “The players are in the dressing room and the body language would suggest we had lost the game.

“That’s the level of expectation we place on OURSELVES.

“We respect Dunfermline, but we expect to win the game and we tried to win the game with a good, attack-minded team and positive substitutions.

“We know we need to do more offensively. Our points tally on the road is really good, but unfortunately at home we’ve only picked up 19 points from 11 games.

“The Dunfermline fans are celebrating the 0-0 like it’s a win, and our punters are letting us know they are not happy – and neither are we.”

Up the tempo

Following another stodgy display by his side on home soil, Goodwin has acknowledged that his charges need to move the ball quicker in order to carve open packed defences.

Glenn Middleton sees an avenue of attack cut off
Glenn Middleton sees an avenue of attack cut off. Image: SNS

“We have seen that type of game numerous times at Tannadice this season,” he conceded. “The opposition tend to come here, be quite defensive-minded and get a lot of bodies behind the ball.

Sometimes, it can be difficult to break that low block down, although it is something we work hard on in training – and it’s something we need to continue to work on and get better at.”

He added: “The criticism I could have of the players, and I told them this in the dressing room, is sometimes the build-up was too slow. I thought we could have played forward earlier and broke the lines quicker; get our forward players on the ball sooner.

“With the slow build-up, it allowed Dunfermline to get bodies back into position, get set and then the spaces weren’t there.”

Chasing entertainment

Despite an overriding feeling of frustration, the draw takes United a point clear of Raith Rovers at the top of the Championship after the Stark’s Park men lost against Inverness.

Goodwin added: “It does put us a point ahead of the team below us, but we are never satisfied by drawing games at home. We want to entertain them and to entertain them, we need to score goals.”

