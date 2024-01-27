James McPake praises young Dunfermline defence after deserved draw at Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James McPake praises young Dunfermline defence after deserved draw at Dundee United

The Pars boss was pleased with how much his side limited the league leaders.

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline manager James McPake and debutant Malachi Fagan-Walcott. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline manager James McPake and debutant Malachi Fagan-Walcott. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline manager James McPake was proud of how his youthful side stood up to the Championship league leaders away from home.

Still without some influential figures in defence, a youthful back three of Sam Fisher, Ewan Otoo and debutant Malachi Fagan-Walcott kept Dundee United at bay.

Fisher cleared a first-half strike from Liam Grimshaw off the line and goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet made a fabulous injury-time save in Saturday’s 0-0.

Other than that, they contributed heavily to a frustrating afternoon for Dundee United.

The draw leaves Dunfermline seventh with 24 points, though they have games in hand over the sides above them.

Praise for Dunfermline defence

“That back three, it was Malachi’s first game. Sam Fisher and Ewan Otoo, they’re all young kids still learning the game – developing as defenders and players,” said McPake.

“I thought they were excellent throughout.

“Everybody in the team put in a really good shift, worked really hard together and we had some decent moments in the game as well.

“Not as much as we’d have liked.

“We limited them. Deniz has a great save in injury-time which is a big moment for us.

James McPake demands more from his charges
James McPake demands more from his Dunfermline charges. Image: SNS

“It’s what you expect from Den but it is a fantastic save and that helps us get away with a point.

“They had a couple of chances at the other end, but in terms of clear-cut chances there wasn’t an awful lot in that game for either team.

“I’m really proud of the way they put the performance together. They had to work really hard against a decent team.

“They’re going for the title and it is a tough place to come and play, but we did start well – or they started really well – and put us under a fair bit of pressure. \

There was special praise for man of the match Fisher from the Dunfermline boss.

After recovering from a horrendous few weeks of injuries, he took his place at the heart of the back three for the 0-0 draw.

That didn’t stop him putting constantly putting his body on the line after going against doctor’s advice to wear a mask.

James McPake praises defender’s character

“To be fair, he was meant to be wearing the mask – or he was advised to wear the mask, it wasn’t compulsory,” said McPake.

“He was advised to wear the mask but it wasn’t comfortable then he spoke to the surgeon and he said it was OK.

Sam Fisher shackles Tony Watt in the first period
Dunfermline’s Sam Fisher shackles Tony Watt of Dundee United. Image: SNS

“Again, he’s a kid. I know his character, I’ve had him for long enough now, worked with him for long enough that you know exactly what you’re going to get from him.

“And being the centre one [in the defence] he had to lead that back three today and I thought he was excellent.”

