James McPake praises young Dunfermline defence after deserved draw at Dundee United

Dunfermline manager James McPake was proud of how his youthful side stood up to the Championship league leaders away from home.

Still without some influential figures in defence, a youthful back three of Sam Fisher, Ewan Otoo and debutant Malachi Fagan-Walcott kept Dundee United at bay.

Fisher cleared a first-half strike from Liam Grimshaw off the line and goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet made a fabulous injury-time save in Saturday’s 0-0.

Other than that, they contributed heavily to a frustrating afternoon for Dundee United.

The draw leaves Dunfermline seventh with 24 points, though they have games in hand over the sides above them.

Praise for Dunfermline defence

“That back three, it was Malachi’s first game. Sam Fisher and Ewan Otoo, they’re all young kids still learning the game – developing as defenders and players,” said McPake.

“I thought they were excellent throughout.

“Everybody in the team put in a really good shift, worked really hard together and we had some decent moments in the game as well.

“Not as much as we’d have liked.

“We limited them. Deniz has a great save in injury-time which is a big moment for us.

“It’s what you expect from Den but it is a fantastic save and that helps us get away with a point.

“They had a couple of chances at the other end, but in terms of clear-cut chances there wasn’t an awful lot in that game for either team.

“I’m really proud of the way they put the performance together. They had to work really hard against a decent team.

“They’re going for the title and it is a tough place to come and play, but we did start well – or they started really well – and put us under a fair bit of pressure. \

There was special praise for man of the match Fisher from the Dunfermline boss.

After recovering from a horrendous few weeks of injuries, he took his place at the heart of the back three for the 0-0 draw.

That didn’t stop him putting constantly putting his body on the line after going against doctor’s advice to wear a mask.

James McPake praises defender’s character

“To be fair, he was meant to be wearing the mask – or he was advised to wear the mask, it wasn’t compulsory,” said McPake.

“He was advised to wear the mask but it wasn’t comfortable then he spoke to the surgeon and he said it was OK.

“Again, he’s a kid. I know his character, I’ve had him for long enough now, worked with him for long enough that you know exactly what you’re going to get from him.

“And being the centre one [in the defence] he had to lead that back three today and I thought he was excellent.”