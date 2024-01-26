Dunfermline’s Sam Fisher opens up on injury nightmare as decision is made on mask ahead of Dundee United clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline’s Sam Fisher opens up on injury nightmare as decision is made on mask ahead of Dundee United clash

The centre-back is available to face Dundee United this weekend.

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline's Sam Fisher suffered two concussions in three weeks. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline's Sam Fisher suffered two concussions in three weeks. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline Athletic defender Sam Fisher doesn’t look like someone who has recently suffered two concussions and required seven stitches to patch up a facial injury.

The 22-year-old is back fit and available after a freak incident involving team-mate Chris Hamilton – who, ironically, was wearing a mask at the time – during the most recent Fife derby.

Fisher initially thought his return to the Dunfermline team would also require face-protection but he has been given the all-clear to play without one.

That means he won’t become the third Pars player to don a mask this season after Matty Todd started the campaign with one and Hamilton wearing one more recently.

Matty Todd started the season in a protective mask. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Matty Todd started the season in a protective mask. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

Two postponements in as many weeks mean Fisher hasn’t missed much football, though he would have been available for last Saturday’s visit of Queen’s Park had it gone ahead.

Now, he and the squad are in much better shape than ahead of their last competitive match three weeks ago as they prepare to visit league leaders Dundee United at Tannadice.

Sam Fisher: Everything feels back to normal

“It’s been a tough month or so for me. It’s just been so stop-start, but I’ve a good week’s training in me now,” said Fisher.

“I think I said after the Ayr game that I felt fit as anything but, to be fair, I’m naturally relatively quite fit anyway.

“I came back, did a bit of running, felt fine, and wasn’t too far off it fitness-wise, but it was just getting used to the mask. That was the main thing for me.

Dunfermline Athletic medical staff treat defender Sam Fisher on a stretcher after he sustained a facial injury in the 2-1 defeat to Raith Rovers. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.
Dunfermline Athletic defender Sam Fisher required seven stiches for a face injury. Image: SNS.

“Luckily, I’ve been given the all-clear not to wear the mask anymore. Thursday was the first day without the mask, so I’ve just been doing your heading, clearances – everything you’d expect.

“Everything feels back to normal.”

“I’m buzzing to not have to wear the mask, genuinely!

“If you’re watching Hammy or someone like that, who’s worn a mask, you wouldn’t think it has that much impact, but, when you’ve got it on, you’re looking down at your feet and you can barely see the ball because it’s double vision.

“The bits under your eyes are plastic really – it’s just brutal. I’m buzzing the specialist has given me the green light to take it off now and enjoy playing football better!”

DAFC defender ‘as fit as I can be’

Fisher is delighted to have been given the all-clear to play again, especially after only recovering from a previous concussion in time to play against Raith Rovers.

That meant even more precautions were taken this time in easing the central defender back to full fitness.

“It was a wee bit longer because it was the second concussion rather than the first one, but there were protocols,” he added.

Sam Fisher in action for Dunfermline Athletic FC versus Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Sam Fisher in action for Dunfermline versus Arbroath. Image: SNS.

“That’s just because of the more damage that this one did rather than the first one.

“Obviously, it was more impactful on my face and all that kind of stuff. I was fine after about a week and a bit.

“I was back training last week, would’ve been fine to play the game last week if it was on.

“I’ve got a full week’s training this week as well, so I feel as fit as I can be.”

