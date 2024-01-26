Dunfermline’s Sam Fisher opens up on injury nightmare as decision is made on mask ahead of Dundee United clash

Dunfermline Athletic defender Sam Fisher doesn’t look like someone who has recently suffered two concussions and required seven stitches to patch up a facial injury.

The 22-year-old is back fit and available after a freak incident involving team-mate Chris Hamilton – who, ironically, was wearing a mask at the time – during the most recent Fife derby.

Fisher initially thought his return to the Dunfermline team would also require face-protection but he has been given the all-clear to play without one.

That means he won’t become the third Pars player to don a mask this season after Matty Todd started the campaign with one and Hamilton wearing one more recently.

Two postponements in as many weeks mean Fisher hasn’t missed much football, though he would have been available for last Saturday’s visit of Queen’s Park had it gone ahead.

Now, he and the squad are in much better shape than ahead of their last competitive match three weeks ago as they prepare to visit league leaders Dundee United at Tannadice.

Sam Fisher: Everything feels back to normal

“It’s been a tough month or so for me. It’s just been so stop-start, but I’ve a good week’s training in me now,” said Fisher.

“I think I said after the Ayr game that I felt fit as anything but, to be fair, I’m naturally relatively quite fit anyway.

“I came back, did a bit of running, felt fine, and wasn’t too far off it fitness-wise, but it was just getting used to the mask. That was the main thing for me.

“Luckily, I’ve been given the all-clear not to wear the mask anymore. Thursday was the first day without the mask, so I’ve just been doing your heading, clearances – everything you’d expect.

“Everything feels back to normal.”

“I’m buzzing to not have to wear the mask, genuinely!

“If you’re watching Hammy or someone like that, who’s worn a mask, you wouldn’t think it has that much impact, but, when you’ve got it on, you’re looking down at your feet and you can barely see the ball because it’s double vision.

“The bits under your eyes are plastic really – it’s just brutal. I’m buzzing the specialist has given me the green light to take it off now and enjoy playing football better!”

DAFC defender ‘as fit as I can be’

Fisher is delighted to have been given the all-clear to play again, especially after only recovering from a previous concussion in time to play against Raith Rovers.

That meant even more precautions were taken this time in easing the central defender back to full fitness.

“It was a wee bit longer because it was the second concussion rather than the first one, but there were protocols,” he added.

“That’s just because of the more damage that this one did rather than the first one.

“Obviously, it was more impactful on my face and all that kind of stuff. I was fine after about a week and a bit.

“I was back training last week, would’ve been fine to play the game last week if it was on.

“I’ve got a full week’s training this week as well, so I feel as fit as I can be.”