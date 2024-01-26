JIM SPENCE: Dundee United fans hungry for AGM reassurance as St Johnstone VAR wrangle shows threshold for use MUST be higher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United fans hungry for AGM reassurance as St Johnstone VAR wrangle shows threshold for use MUST be higher

Tangerines owner Mark Ogren has jetted in from the USA for Thursday's AGM.

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren (left) and referee John Beaton checks his VAR screen on Wednesday night in Perth. Images: SNS
By Jim Spence

Football fans are at the mercy of their owners, unless they’re supporter-owned like Hearts or Motherwell.

So Dundee United fans will be keen to hear Mark Ogren’s plans at next week’s club AGM, with finances looking rocky after the recent announcement of hefty losses and United’s major indebtedness to him.

While the team’s fortunes on the pitch look good as Championship leaders, supporters will be keen to hear robust assurances from their owner as to the overall wellbeing of the club.

Mark Ogren at Tannadice in August 2023. Image: SNS

Similarly, when their chance comes around, Dees will be eager to hear further details of what their club’s link-up with Burnley means for them.

Is it simply a matter of sharing ideas and expertise and some player loan arrangements, or is a future shareholding on the agenda if the Scottish FA ever permits multi-club ownership.

They’ll also be keen to know where the proposed new stadium at Camperdown fits into the new equation.

Uncertainty and unrest is not unknown to either city club.

Financial worries at United and potential new stakeholders – or even eventually owners – at Dundee are both areas of genuine interest and concern to fans.

Alan Pace takes in a Burnley fixtur
Burnley chairman Alan Pace. Image: Shutterstock.

At Tannadice, supporters know their owner isn’t in for the long haul and they’re entitled to wonder what might come after him.

One hundred yards up the street, more discerning fans may wonder if the Burnley announcement signals Tim Keyes laying the groundwork for a future Dens departure.

PR assurances might assuage those supporters who only have eyes for what happens on the pitch, but those who – rightly in my book – take a wider interest are entitled to seek clarification from the stewards of their clubs that they continue to have only their best interests at heart.

The band ‘The Buggles’ topped the charts with the song ‘Video Killed the Radio Star’.

If we’re not careful, video will also kill football as a spectator sport.

As things stand, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system isn’t assisting; it’s re-refereeing.

Witness St Johnstone’s disallowed goal v Aberdeen in midweek, for a minor infringement in the box when Saints’ Liam Gordon had barely touched Jamie McGrath while both went for a loose ball.

John Beaton was called to watch replays of two incidents during St Johnstone’s draw with Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.

Graham Carey then fired in a fine volley, only to see the goal chalked off once on-field referee John Beaton was instructed to view the pitch-side monitor (one of two occasions within ten minutes, the other to award Aberdeen a penalty).

Beaton ruled the goal out after seeing the negligible contact he’d missed in real time.

Before trial by remote referee came into being with VAR, the incident would have had no effect on the subsequent goal, with Beaton happy to award it after watching in real time.

High threshold

But the decision to re-referee the passage of play from a booth in Glasgow clearly shows that the spirit of the game is being ruined.

There’s far too much money invested in the technology now to scrap it, so common sense must now be exercised.

It must be made mandatory that ONLY absolutely clear and obvious infringements are considered by VAR – and refs on the pitch MUST have the courage of their convictions when deciding whether incidents they are called to review meet that high threshold.

