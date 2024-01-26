Bridge on edge of Dundee collapses due to high water levels

A road bridge in Angus has been closed after it partially collapsed.

It is thought that recent high water levels have caused the damage to the crossing at Bridgefoot, on the northern edge of Dundee.

A dramatic photograph shows the extent of the damage to the central pier of the bridge on Strathmartine Road.

Angus Council say it has taken the urgent action to allow engineers to examine the damage.

Damage due to ‘high water levels’

The area has taken a battering in recent weeks, with Storm Gerrit last month followed by Storm Isha and Storm Jocelyn this week.

A spokesperson for Angus Council said: “The bridge at Bridgefoot, Strathmartine Road, is showing structural damage, probably due to prolonged high water levels.

“The central pier has partially collapsed and the road has therefore been closed with immediate effect.

“It is also closed to pedestrians at this time until a further structural investigation has been completed.

“Engineers are en route but as water levels remain high, it will be difficult to establish the full extent of the damage today.”

The council says it will update further as more information becomes available.