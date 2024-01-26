Bridge on edge of Dundee collapses due to high water levels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bridge on edge of Dundee collapses due to high water levels

The crossing at Bridgefoot has been closed to vehicles and pedestrians.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Damaged bridge at Bridgefoot, Angus, on January 26 2024.
The damaged bridge at Bridgefoot. Image: Angus Council

A road bridge in Angus has been closed after it partially collapsed.

It is thought that recent high water levels have caused the damage to the crossing at Bridgefoot, on the northern edge of Dundee.

A dramatic photograph shows the extent of the damage to the central pier of the bridge on Strathmartine Road.

Angus Council say it has taken the urgent action to allow engineers to examine the damage.

Damage due to ‘high water levels’

The area has taken a battering in recent weeks, with Storm Gerrit last month followed by Storm Isha and Storm Jocelyn this week.

A spokesperson for Angus Council said: “The bridge at Bridgefoot, Strathmartine Road, is showing structural damage, probably due to prolonged high water levels.

“The central pier has partially collapsed and the road has therefore been closed with immediate effect.

“It is also closed to pedestrians at this time until a further structural investigation has been completed.

“Engineers are en route but as water levels remain high, it will be difficult to establish the full extent of the damage today.”

The council says it will update further as more information becomes available.

