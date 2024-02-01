Jim Goodwin gives deadline day update on Dundee United defender chase and ‘available’ Mark Birighitti

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin gives deadline day update on Dundee United defender chase and ‘available’ Mark Birighitti

The Tannadice boss is on the hunt for one more player to add to his squad.

By Craig Cairns
Jim Goodwin demands more from his Dundee United players
Jim Goodwin has given Dundee United fans a transfer deadline day update. Image: SNS

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin says there may not be any new arrivals at Tannadice ahead of the transfer deadline.

Scottish clubs have until 11.30pm on Thursday night to complete signings, but clubs in the Championship, League One and League Two have until the end of February to add domestic loans.

Goodwin is still on the hunt for a defender, with Declan Gallagher still a few weeks away from re-joining training and Ollie Denham having returned to parent club Cardiff City.

The Dundee United boss revealed he has had talks over loan arrivals as he bids to add the final “missing piece” of his squad.

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin and assistant Lee Sharp are in the market for a defender. Image: SNS.

But Goodwin insists he does not feel undue pressure owing to Thursday’s deadline.

“There’s still a few hours left of the international window, but from our own point of view domestically we can still do business through the month of February,” he said.

“We’ll continue to work away on it right up until the last moment, but I don’t think there will be a great deal being done today (Thursday).

“Domestically, we are in dialogue with one or two at the moment and we’ll see what comes from it in the next few days and into February.

“We’re still looking for a centre half, we need a bit more cover there. Declan Gallagher is a couple of weeks from returning to train and when guys go under the knife, you’re never sure what the reaction is going to be thereafter.

‘Space in the squad’

“It’s too big of a risk for us to go with the three boys.

“The only missing piece really is because Ollie Denham has returned to Cardiff. We’ve got a space in the squad to bring in another defender.

“Don’t get me wrong, if we don’t get one over the line, I’ve got two very good young ones in Greg Petrie and Sam Harding who have been training with the group regularly and have done very well.

“But in the circumstances; the importance and the significance of what we’re facing in the next few months, I think it will be important to get players in who have played first-team football already.”

Mark Birighitti warms up at Kilmarnock
Mark Birighitti is available for transfer after spending time on an emergency loan at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

Goodwin revealed outgoings from Tannadice before Thursday’s deadline are also unlikely, though didn’t completely rule it out.

One player linked with a move is out-of-favour goalkeeper Mark Birighitti who recently spent time at Kilmarnock on an emergency loan.

“You never know, on the last day of the window strange things can happen,” said Goodwin.”

“We have had one or two enquiries, but there are a lot of things that have to fall into place in order for those to happen.

“[Birighitti] knows the situation, he’s available. We have had one or two clubs enquire about him, but there’s nothing concrete at the moment.”

More from Dundee United

Mark Ogren was present at Dundee United's AGM
Inside the Dundee United AGM as Mark Ogren addresses his future and shareholders told…
Former Dundee United star Scott Fraser, pictured in Charlton colours, has joined Hearts on loan. Image: Shutterstock
Ex-Dundee United star Scott Fraser reveals Hearts switch fuelled by desire to be closer…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin speaks to the media at DC Thomson headquarters
Dundee United’s deadline day: State of play at Tannadice with hours left in transfer…
Tannadice Park and Dens Park, seen in an aerial shot, remain side by side in Dundee's Dens Road.
Dundee United and Dundee FC merger talks prompted fan fury 25 years ago
2
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren has flown in from the US for the Tannadice club's AGM. Image: SNS
5 Dundee United burning issues as Mark Ogren meets shareholders at Tannadice AGM
Aziz Behich, left, and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Aziz Behich in Cristiano Ronaldo link-up as ex-Dundee United man lands shock Saudi switch
Dundee United's Ross Graham strides out of defence
Dundee United ace lauded for 'brilliant' showings as blunt Jim Goodwin assessment prompts perfect…
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Dundee United transfer news as Jim Goodwin outlines what to expect from deadline day
A frustrated Jim Goodwin
LEE WILKIE: Not time for alarm bells at Dundee United BUT. . .
Deniz Mehmet tips Meekison's shot to safety as the Dundee United ace looks on in disbelief
What Deniz Mehmet told Archie Meekison after denying former Dundee United pal stunning Tannadice…

Conversation