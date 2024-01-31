5 Dundee United burning issues as Mark Ogren meets shareholders at Tannadice AGM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

5 Dundee United burning issues as Mark Ogren meets shareholders at Tannadice AGM

The Tangerines' annual general meeting takes place on Thursday.

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren has flown in from the US for the Tannadice club's AGM. Image: SNS
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren has flown in from the US for the Tannadice club's AGM. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Transfer deadline day would ordinarily provide enough intrigue and drama for one day.

However, Thursday also marks Dundee United’s annual general meeting (AGM), a matter of weeks after the club’s £2.8 million loss for the year ending June 2023 was laid bare.

Owner Mark Ogren will be present for the event, which takes place in Tannadice’s Lounge 87. And he is sure to find shareholders with plenty of queries.

Courier Sport analyses the burning issues ahead of the gathering.

Reflections and regrets

United have sought to move on from the trials and tribulations of last season.

Former sporting director Tony Asghar and ex-head of recruitment Sean McGee are among those to have left the club, while it is understood around £2m has been shaved off last season’s staggering wage bill of £6.9m.

Nevertheless, seeing the accounts for the year ending June 2023 would have been a stark moment for shareholders.

Former sporting director Tony Asghar. Image: SNS

The financial report has already stated that the “club and in particular the footballing department over-extended itself in expenditure”.

Nevertheless, it seems inevitable that shareholders will have more questions for Ogren regarding his overseeing of a business with an operating loss of £5 million.

Succession plan/dual ownership developments

With around £13m spent since Ogren’s arrival in December 2018 – and the American telling Courier Sport in August 2023 that he likely has more years behind him as owner than ahead of him – it raises questions about succession.

Does Ogren expect to recoup his investment? If so, how? Or would he be willing to write off a portion of the debt owed to himself to facilitate a sale in the future?

Moreover, the Scottish FA giving the green light to Bill Foley taking a minority stake in Hibernian is a fascinating development – and one that will give many clubs in Scotland food for thought.

Hibs’ Easter Road stadium, where Bournemouth owner Bill Foley has taken a stake. Image: SNS

On the surface, United would seem like an attractive proposition; a large, engaged fanbase, recent experience of European football, laudable heritage, undeniably the sixth-biggest team in Scotland.

Could this be an avenue Ogren and United could seek to pursue now that an intriguing precedent has been set?

Structure and recruitment

Boss Jim Goodwin and CEO Luigi Capuano deserve plenty of credit for a couple of very solid transfer windows.

Amid understandable belt-tightening, they have assembled a very capable squad and, Ollie Denham aside, there have been few failures among their signings; not something that could be said last term.

It is more laudable given that United are working with a very limited scouting and recruitment operation following the travails of last season – Asghar and McGee being the most notable of the departures.

Luigi Capuano pictured at Tannadice Park
Dundee United chief executive Luigi Capuano. Image: DC Thomson/Kim Cessford

However, it would be fair to surmise that, should the Tangerines win promotion, relying on Goodwin and Capuano’s contacts would be unsustainable. To say nothing of what would happen if they were to leave.

So, are plans already in motion to rebuild that department?

Similarly, does the commitment to the academy and women’s teams remain as strong as ever despite testing financial times?

The future of Tannadice

The semi-regular talking point of a potential ground-share with city rivals Dundee reared its head recently.

The SNP’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn noted he would back such an arrangement between his beloved United and the Dee if it made financial sense for both clubs.

But with no tangible suggestion that either side would welcome such an extreme move, a more pressing issue is the future of Tannadice, a stadium with substantial overheads.

The bumper crowd at Tannadice for Dundee United vs Raith Rovers
Dundee United fans have fed back their opinions on Tannadice to the club. Image: SNS

The club concluded a survey of supporters last month, with a view to collating the fan experience – while also canvassing fans on their willingness to help support future upgrades of the ground.

The response was positive, albeit most Arabs provided the substantial caveat that they would want to see concrete proposals first.

Tannadice’s upkeep could very well be an issue on shareholders’ minds.

What if Dundee United don’t go up?

It is an outcome that United daren’t consider.

Then again, there also seem to be a refusal to countenance relegation last season – and look how that turned out.

Shareholders will be keen for reassurance that United have a plan if the worst-case scenario comes to pass and they are consigned to another campaign in the Championship.

United certainly benefit from the fact that a swathe of senior players are out of contract in the close season, affording an immediate avenue to trim the budget.

Nevertheless, the financial repercussions for a club that just posted a £2.8 million loss would be grim.

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren was at the recent Dunfermline game.
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren in the Tannadice directors’ box in August 2023. Image: SNS

Speaking in that interview in August (Ogren is not undertaking any media duties while in Scotland on this occasion), he was coy regarding the dangers of a prolonged stay in the second tier.

He noted: “There will be some fans saying: ‘Don’t you remember the last time? We were down there for four years?’” Well, if we are down there for four years then, yes, it becomes a real issue.”

With Jim Goodwin doing a good job at the helm and United leading the Championship pack, Ogren and the rest of the Tannadice board will hope that proves to be a hypothetical concern.

More from Dundee United

Aziz Behich, left, and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Aziz Behich in Cristiano Ronaldo link-up as ex-Dundee United man lands shock Saudi switch
Dundee United's Ross Graham strides out of defence
Dundee United ace lauded for 'brilliant' showings as blunt Jim Goodwin assessment prompts perfect…
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Dundee United transfer news as Jim Goodwin outlines what to expect from deadline day
A frustrated Jim Goodwin
LEE WILKIE: Not time for alarm bells at Dundee United BUT. . .
Deniz Mehmet tips Meekison's shot to safety as the Dundee United ace looks on in disbelief
What Deniz Mehmet told Archie Meekison after denying former Dundee United pal stunning Tannadice…
Ross Docherty in action for Dundee United
Ross Docherty reveals bespoke Dundee United training plan after injury woes
Sam Fisher shackles Tony Watt in the first period
4 Dunfermline talking points: Can dogged defensive display at Dundee United galvanise Pars?
Dundee United's Archie Meekison is denied against Dunfermline
4 Dundee United talking points: What's key to Tannadice improvement after Jim Goodwin admission?
A frustrated Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin 'understands' fan frustration as Dundee United boss addresses Tannadice form
Dunfermline manager James McPake and debutant Malachi Fagan-Walcott. Image: SNS.
James McPake praises young Dunfermline defence after deserved draw at Dundee United

Conversation