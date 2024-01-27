Kai Fotheringham determined to complete unique medal set as Dundee United ace jokes: ‘It’d be nice to win the Premiership too!’

Kai Fotheringham almost has the full set of lower league medals.

He played a pivotal role as Stirling Albion claimed the League Two title last season, notching five goals and 12 assists in the first half of the campaign before being recalled by Dundee United.

Although a more bit-part player, he was also part of the squad that lifted the 2021/22 trophy while on loan at Cove Rangers.

And he is potentially five months away from a Championship winner’s medal, should he fire the Tangerines to promotion.

The shelf above his bed is in danger of getting mighty crowded.

“I won League Two (with Stirling Albion), and League One at Cove, although I didn’t play as much as I would have liked,” he said.

“Hopefully, I will have a Championship one by the end of the season. It would be a nice set to complete. It’s something to aim for.

“The medals do take pride of place. Some boys don’t win many medals through their whole career, so to have two already is not something I take for granted – and I want to push for more.

“I keep them above my bed, and I have a few trophies there as well. I might get proper case if I keep on getting them!”

He smiled: “Hopefully, at some point in my career it’ll come in the Premiership, as well.”

Confidence

Fotheringham is certainly doing his bit as United aim to secure an immediate return to the top-flight.

In his maiden season as a bona fide first-team regular, Fotheringham has contributed 11 goals and 10 assists – grabbing his opportunity with both hands.

He has also earned a Scotland U21 debut.

“If you said to me at the start of the season that I would be this big a part of the team I probably wouldn’t have believed you, even though I believe in myself,” he continued.

“But the gaffer (Jim Goodwin) has been brilliant with me this year. He has a lot of faith in me. So do the players.

“And when you have been in the form I have, it’s good for your confidence. You want to have that feeling of being a main player. It brings more qualities out in your game.

“The mental side of the game is so big these days – and you can see how much confidence can bring to any player’s game.”

Immediate Wotherspoon impact

United return to action following a 15-day hiatus when Dunfermline visit Tannadice on Saturday, resuming a fraught title fight with Raith Rovers, with whom Fotheringham spent a brief period on loan in 2021.

The sides are currently tied on 44 points, albeit the Tangerines boast a game in hand and have a vastly superior goal difference.

And the encounter could see St Johnstone legend David Wotherspoon, a January arrival from Inverness, make his debut.

Fotheringham lauded: “You can see his qualities straight away. This week in training he has already shown how good a player he is.

“Just look at his career; what he has won and how much of a legend he is at St Johnstone.

“With his age and ability, he brings a lot of experience to help the boys in that (attacking) area. He has been brilliant with me, already.”