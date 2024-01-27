Kai Fotheringham determined to complete unique medal set as Dundee United ace jokes: ‘It’d be nice to win the Premiership too!’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Kai Fotheringham determined to complete unique medal set as Dundee United ace jokes: ‘It’d be nice to win the Premiership too!’

Fotheringham is targeting a hat-trick of title wins in successive seasons.

By Alan Temple
Kai Fotheringham celebrates one of his 11 goals this term
Kai Fotheringham celebrates one of his 11 goals this term. Image: SNS

Kai Fotheringham almost has the full set of lower league medals.

He played a pivotal role as Stirling Albion claimed the League Two title last season, notching five goals and 12 assists in the first half of the campaign before being recalled by Dundee United.

Although a more bit-part player, he was also part of the squad that lifted the 2021/22 trophy while on loan at Cove Rangers.

And he is potentially five months away from a Championship winner’s medal, should he fire the Tangerines to promotion.

The shelf above his bed is in danger of getting mighty crowded.

Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham has been in fine form recently
Fotheringham was named Championship player of the month for October. Image: Richard Wiseman.

I won League Two (with Stirling Albion), and League One at Cove, although I didn’t play as much as I would have liked,” he said.

“Hopefully, I will have a Championship one by the end of the season. It would be a nice set to complete. It’s something to aim for.

“The medals do take pride of place. Some boys don’t win many medals through their whole career, so to have two already is not something I take for granted –  and I want to push for more.

“I keep them above my bed, and I have a few trophies there as well. I might get proper case if I keep on getting them!”

Stirling Albion celebrate their League 2 title
Fotheringham helped Stirling Albion to the League 2 title. Image: SNS

He smiled: “Hopefully, at some point in my career it’ll come in the Premiership, as well.”

Confidence

Fotheringham is certainly doing his bit as United aim to secure an immediate return to the top-flight.

In his maiden season as a bona fide first-team regular, Fotheringham has contributed 11 goals and 10 assists – grabbing his opportunity with both hands.

He has also earned a Scotland U21 debut.

Kai Fotheringham on Scotland U21 duty ahead of the Dundee United kid's recent debut.
Kai Fotheringham on Scotland U21 duty. Image: SNS

“If you said to me at the start of the season that I would be this big a part of the team I probably wouldn’t have believed you, even though I believe in myself,” he continued.

“But the gaffer (Jim Goodwin) has been brilliant with me this year. He has a lot of faith in me. So do the players.

“And when you have been in the form I have, it’s good for your confidence. You want to have that feeling of being a main player. It brings more qualities out in your game.

“The mental side of the game is so big these days – and you can see how much confidence can bring to any player’s game.”

Immediate Wotherspoon impact

United return to action following a 15-day hiatus when Dunfermline visit Tannadice on Saturday, resuming a fraught title fight with Raith Rovers, with whom Fotheringham spent a brief period on loan in 2021.

The sides are currently tied on 44 points, albeit the Tangerines boast a game in hand and have a vastly superior goal difference.

And the encounter could see St Johnstone legend David Wotherspoon, a January arrival from Inverness, make his debut.

David Wotherspoon of Dundee United pictured at Tannadice
David Wotherspoon will wear No.10 for United. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC

Fotheringham lauded: “You can see his qualities straight away. This week in training he has already shown how good a player he is.

“Just look at his career; what he has won and how much of a legend he is at St Johnstone.

“With his age and ability, he brings a lot of experience to help the boys in that (attacking) area. He has been brilliant with me, already.”

More from Dundee United

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren (left) and referee John Beaton checks his VAR screen on Wednesday night in Perth. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United fans hungry for AGM reassurance as St Johnstone VAR wrangle…
Ross Docherty in action for Dundee United
Dundee United welcome back 'best midfielder in the Championship' – but key Ross Docherty…
Jim Goodwin hopes to continue Dundee United's fine form
Dundee United target centre-back as Jim Goodwin reveals interest in Mark Birighitti
Ryan Gauld celebrates a goal for Vancouver Whitecaps
Ryan Gauld lands bumper new contract as former Dundee United ace feels the love…
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren at Gussie Park
Mark Ogren in Scotland trip as Dundee United chief gears up for transfer talks…
Dundee United midfielder David Wotherspoon
David Wotherspoon reveals Dunfermline gratitude ahead of Dundee United debut
Dundee United players Aziz Behich, Ian Harkes, Steven Fletcher and Ilmari Niskanen
From Cheltenham to Chennai: Where are the 13 departed Dundee United players who crashed…
Former Dundee United kid Adam Hutchinson, now at Forfar, tussles with Hibs' Elie Youan. Image: SNS.
Adam Hutchinson reveals Dundee United exit reason as Forfar star targets alternative route to…
Pablo Ganet, at AFCON and as a Dundee United trialist
Watch as forgotten Dundee United trialist lights up AFCON with stunning strike
Ollie Denham: Dundee United loan spell has come to an end. Image: SNS
Ollie Denham leaves Dundee United as Cardiff City defender's loan stay scrapped

Conversation