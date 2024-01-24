David Wotherspoon reveals Dunfermline gratitude ahead of Dundee United debut

David Wotherspoon has expressed his gratitude to Dunfermline Athletic following a crucial spell training with the East End Park outfit.

However, the Dundee United new boy is determined to enjoy a dream debut AGAINST the Pars.

Wotherspoon was invited to train with the Fifers during the close season and jumped at the opportunity to work with boss James McPake and his assistant Dave Mackay – former teammates at Hibs and St Johnstone, respectively.

Such was his evident quality in training, an offer was tabled.

However, Wotherspoon turned down the opportunity and, following a spell out of the game, he joined Inverness in October, going on to score three goals and teeing up another two during a fine 11-game spell in the Highlands.

Now on the books of United, his first appearances in Tangerine could come on Saturday, against the side that helped him regain fitness and sharpness a matter of months ago.

“I’m grateful to James McPake and Dave Mackay,” said Wotherspoon. “They took me in and helped me with training. They offered me a deal, but I wasn’t quite ready for that.

“However, they gave me facilities to work at, and be well looked after.

“They even helped me with my coaching badges, which I managed to get done while I wasn’t playing – that was a big positive for me.

“I’ve played and worked with them both. They are great guys and I wish them all the best – but I’m hoping to be raring to go when that Dunfermline game comes.”

Wotherspoon: Dunc and Bollan made me enjoy football again

While appreciative of McPake and Mackay, Wotherspoon’s new-found vim and vigour also owes plenty to Inverness Caledonian Thistle and their management team of Duncan Ferguson and Gary Bollan.

He credits the ex-Tannadice pair for reigniting his love for the game following a bruising final few months at St Johnstone, during which he – in his own words – felt “not wanted”.

And he rewarded the Caley Jags with a string of fine displays.

He may have been there for a good time rather than a long time, but Wotherspoon will be fondly remembered up north.

“I was struggling with the weekends sitting at home. I think my wife was probably getting sick of me too,” smiled Wotherspoon, recounting almost four months without a contract after leaving the Saintees last summer.

“When I signed the contract with Inverness, we knew it was a three-month thing and to get back playing football again.

“And I’m thankful to Inverness for looking after me and taking care of me.

“Big Duncan (Ferguson) did a lot for me and he’s a great character, with great training along with Gary (Bollan, assistant).

“They made me enjoy my football again, but I couldn’t turn down the opportunity to come to United; the position they are in, and the fanbase here.