David Wotherspoon reveals Dunfermline gratitude ahead of Dundee United debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

David Wotherspoon reveals Dunfermline gratitude ahead of Dundee United debut

Wotherspoon trained with James McPake's side last summer.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United midfielder David Wotherspoon
Potential debutant on Saturday, David Wotherspoon. Image: SNS

David Wotherspoon has expressed his gratitude to Dunfermline Athletic following a crucial spell training with the East End Park outfit.

However, the Dundee United new boy is determined to enjoy a dream debut AGAINST the Pars.

Wotherspoon was invited to train with the Fifers during the close season and jumped at the opportunity to work with boss James McPake and his assistant Dave Mackay – former teammates at Hibs and St Johnstone, respectively.

Such was his evident quality in training, an offer was tabled.

However, Wotherspoon turned down the opportunity and, following a spell out of the game, he joined Inverness in October, going on to score three goals and teeing up another two during a fine 11-game spell in the Highlands.

Now on the books of United, his first appearances in Tangerine could come on Saturday, against the side that helped him regain fitness and sharpness a matter of months ago.

Dundee United signing David Wotherspoon in his new dressing room
Wotherspoon in his new dressing room. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC

“I’m grateful to James McPake and Dave Mackay,” said Wotherspoon. “They took me in and helped me with training. They offered me a deal, but I wasn’t quite ready for that.

“However, they gave me facilities to work at, and be well looked after.

“They even helped me with my coaching badges, which I managed to get done while I wasn’t playing – that was a big positive for me.

“I’ve played and worked with them both. They are great guys and I wish them all the best – but I’m hoping to be raring to go when that Dunfermline game comes.”

Wotherspoon: Dunc and Bollan made me enjoy football again

While appreciative of McPake and Mackay, Wotherspoon’s new-found vim and vigour also owes plenty to Inverness Caledonian Thistle and their management team of Duncan Ferguson and Gary Bollan.

He credits the ex-Tannadice pair for reigniting his love for the game following a bruising final few months at St Johnstone, during which he – in his own words – felt “not wanted”.

And he rewarded the Caley Jags with a string of fine displays.

He may have been there for a good time rather than a long time, but Wotherspoon will be fondly remembered up north.

David Wotherspoon, Gary Bollan and Duncan Ferguson, left to right, while at Inverness
Wotherspoon, Bollan and Ferguson, left to right, while at Inverness. Image: SNS

“I was struggling with the weekends sitting at home. I think my wife was probably getting sick of me too,” smiled Wotherspoon, recounting almost four months without a contract after leaving the Saintees last summer.

“When I signed the contract with Inverness, we knew it was a three-month thing and to get back playing football again.

“And I’m thankful to Inverness for looking after me and taking care of me.

Big Duncan (Ferguson) did a lot for me and he’s a great character, with great training along with Gary (Bollan, assistant).

“They made me enjoy my football again, but I couldn’t turn down the opportunity to come to United; the position they are in, and the fanbase here.

More from Dundee United

Dundee United players Aziz Behich, Ian Harkes, Steven Fletcher and Ilmari Niskanen
From Cheltenham to Chennai: Where are the 13 departed Dundee United players who crashed…
Former Dundee United kid Adam Hutchinson, now at Forfar, tussles with Hibs' Elie Youan. Image: SNS.
Adam Hutchinson reveals Dundee United exit reason as Forfar star targets alternative route to…
Pablo Ganet, at AFCON and as a Dundee United trialist
Watch as forgotten Dundee United trialist lights up AFCON with stunning strike
Ollie Denham: Dundee United loan spell has come to an end. Image: SNS
Ollie Denham leaves Dundee United as Cardiff City defender's loan stay scrapped
Dundee United striker Tony Watt
Tony Watt in 'best football I’ve played' assertion as Dundee United ace declares: '30…
Jim Goodwin salutes the Dundee United fans
LEE WILKIE: Why it was a good weekend off for Dundee United - and…
Left to right, Dundee United players Mathew Cudjoe, Kevin Holt, Louis Moult and Scott McMann
Every Dundee United player out of contract this summer as Jim Goodwin makes new…
Ruairidh Adams, right, in United training
The Dundee United kid relishing one of the biggest jobs in the SPFL –…
Mark Birighitti during the Dundee United warm-up
Dundee United outcast Mark Birighitti joins Premiership outfit on loan
Ryan Gauld in action for Vancouver Whitecaps
Why Ryan Gauld axed social media apps as ex-Dundee United ace opens up on…

Conversation