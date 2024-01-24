STEVE FINAN: Can council heads be the Batman and Robin Dundee needs to save Western Gateway school?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion Comment

STEVE FINAN: Can council heads be the Batman and Robin Dundee needs to save Western Gateway school?

"I think this should be spelled out in neon capitals and hung in City Square: Why is it always Dundee that misses out?"

Steve Finan wants to see Batman-style heroics from Dundee City Council leader John Alexander (left) and Steven Rome. Image: DC Thomson design
Steve Finan wants to see Batman-style heroics from Dundee City Council leader John Alexander (left) and Steven Rome. Image: DC Thomson design
By Steve Finan

Dundee’s Western Gateway school wasn’t given funding, despite meeting the Scottish Government’s selection criteria.

The reason Holyrood gave was: “budget pressures”. Yes, money is tight. Not every council area gets all it wants.

But there was some money in the pot. Some was handed out.

It just didn’t get handed out to our town.

I think this next sentence should be spelled out in five-metre neon capitals and hung in City Square: Why is it always Dundee that misses out?

The Western Gateway residents were promised this school. Promises should be kept.

The council’s emails to Holyrood about this (forced out with an FOI request, because this isn’t the sort of thing they reveal willingly) show just about the most docile example of a business exchange I’ve ever seen.

I quote the Dundee City Council response: “Can you share any possible plans/thinking that might lead to investment/funding to build schools in the near future?”

It makes my skin crawl with its cringe-worthy snivelling.

“Oh thank you for talking to us, sirs, we shall do your bidding, sirs. If you need your boots shined we shall be glad to do it, sirs.”

Dundee City Council, we don’t want mousy acquiescence.

We want a lion’s roar of “that’s not good enough” to echo over the rooftops.

Dundee needs a raging battle to fund Western Gateway school

Threaten to withdraw cooperation. Threaten to resign. Threaten to take the government to court for unfair practices. Shout, stamp, and above all – fight.

Even if funding for the school wasn’t won, but we saw the council raging into battle and scrapping until their last ounce of energy was gone – we’d believe we were well represented.

But no. When strength of character is needed Dundee’s councillors show weakness.

I’m sick of them only giving interviews, or tweeting, or making Facebook posts on the warm, fuzzy stuff they think makes them look good.

I’m tired of empty promises.

I want to hear big, brave opinions on controversial, important issues. I want firebrands who don’t care whose feathers they ruffle.

By failing to raise anything more than a whimper this inept DCC lot have failed the town. Again.

But wait, what is that sign in the sky?

We’ve been holding out for a hero and not one but two appear – a Dundee version of Batman and Robin!

Can leading Dundee councillors be the heroes the city needs? Image: PA

Council leader John Alexander said he’d “kick down doors” to get what Dundee needs.

He confidently vowed: “We are starting from behind the curve. What we’re doing now is we’re catching up.”

Sidekick Councillor Steven Rome was trumpeted as leading the fight. Steven boasted: “We’re looking at physically bringing Scottish and UK Government ministers to the table.”

Councillor Steven Rome.

Gentlemen, this is what you’ve been waiting for.

Kapow! There could hardly be a better opportunity to show you don’t just churn out soundbites, you are a dynamic duo who get things done.

Splat! We expect you to instantly spring into action.

Boom! Whose doors will you kick down?

Wham! Which ministers will be forced into the Batmobile and shown the real need for a Western Gateway school?

We’re watching.

More from Comment

Martel and her three boys at a Dundee Eagles rugby match.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Girl Power will add some spice to house full of boys
First Minister and SNP Leader Humza Yousaf and SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn (left) launch the party's General Election campaign. Image: Steve Welsh/PA Wire
ANDREW LIDDLE: Humza Yousaf is throwing SNP MPs under the bus to save his…
4
The Dundee Flower and Food Festival used to attract big names like Paul Hollywood, before being axed last year.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Re-imagined Dundee Food Festival could whet the appetite for more city centre…
Former Post Office workers celebrate outside the Royal Courts of Justice, London, after having their convictions overturned. Image: PA
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Post Office scandal victims have waited long enough for justice
Family enjoying Christmas. Image: Shutterstock
MARTEL MAXWELL: Christmas usually isn’t perfect and that’s okay
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander says 'dozens' of people are to blame for the Olympia issues. Image: DC Thomson design
STEVE FINAN: Latest Olympia 'explanation' won't fool Dundee
2
Post Thumbnail
MARTEL MAXWELL: Is everyone just pretending to be organised for Christmas?
The NHS must be protected and properly funded before it's too late, says Jim Spence. Image: DC Thomson design
JIM SPENCE: We must protect our NHS or risk losing it for good
5
The Dundonian Exhibition, curated by the Evening Telegraph, has brought hundreds of people back to the Keiller Centre
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Evening Telegraph's Dundonian exhibition shows Keiller Centre has a future
Will Humza Yousaf become the grinch who stole Christmas with latest tax plans? Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
ANDREW LIDDLE: Humza Yousaf's Scotland is like Lapland without Santa

Conversation