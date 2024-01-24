STEVE FINAN: Can council heads be the Batman and Robin Dundee needs to save Western Gateway school?

Dundee’s Western Gateway school wasn’t given funding, despite meeting the Scottish Government’s selection criteria.

The reason Holyrood gave was: “budget pressures”. Yes, money is tight. Not every council area gets all it wants.

But there was some money in the pot. Some was handed out.

It just didn’t get handed out to our town.

I think this next sentence should be spelled out in five-metre neon capitals and hung in City Square: Why is it always Dundee that misses out?

The Western Gateway residents were promised this school. Promises should be kept.

The council’s emails to Holyrood about this (forced out with an FOI request, because this isn’t the sort of thing they reveal willingly) show just about the most docile example of a business exchange I’ve ever seen.

I quote the Dundee City Council response: “Can you share any possible plans/thinking that might lead to investment/funding to build schools in the near future?”

It makes my skin crawl with its cringe-worthy snivelling.

“Oh thank you for talking to us, sirs, we shall do your bidding, sirs. If you need your boots shined we shall be glad to do it, sirs.”

Dundee City Council, we don’t want mousy acquiescence.

We want a lion’s roar of “that’s not good enough” to echo over the rooftops.

Dundee needs a raging battle to fund Western Gateway school

Threaten to withdraw cooperation. Threaten to resign. Threaten to take the government to court for unfair practices. Shout, stamp, and above all – fight.

Even if funding for the school wasn’t won, but we saw the council raging into battle and scrapping until their last ounce of energy was gone – we’d believe we were well represented.

But no. When strength of character is needed Dundee’s councillors show weakness.

I’m sick of them only giving interviews, or tweeting, or making Facebook posts on the warm, fuzzy stuff they think makes them look good.

I’m tired of empty promises.

I want to hear big, brave opinions on controversial, important issues. I want firebrands who don’t care whose feathers they ruffle.

By failing to raise anything more than a whimper this inept DCC lot have failed the town. Again.

But wait, what is that sign in the sky?

We’ve been holding out for a hero and not one but two appear – a Dundee version of Batman and Robin!

Council leader John Alexander said he’d “kick down doors” to get what Dundee needs.

He confidently vowed: “We are starting from behind the curve. What we’re doing now is we’re catching up.”

Sidekick Councillor Steven Rome was trumpeted as leading the fight. Steven boasted: “We’re looking at physically bringing Scottish and UK Government ministers to the table.”

Gentlemen, this is what you’ve been waiting for.

Kapow! There could hardly be a better opportunity to show you don’t just churn out soundbites, you are a dynamic duo who get things done.

Splat! We expect you to instantly spring into action.

Boom! Whose doors will you kick down?

Wham! Which ministers will be forced into the Batmobile and shown the real need for a Western Gateway school?

We’re watching.