Post Office investigator from Perth rebuked at Horizon inquiry over ‘excuses’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Post Office investigator from Perth rebuked at Horizon inquiry over ‘excuses’

Raymond Grant was forced to give evidence after visit from Sheriff Officers.

By Marc Deanie
Former Post Office investigator Raymond Grant at the Horizon inquiry.
Former Post Office investigator Raymond Grant at the Horizon inquiry.

A former Post Office investigator from Perth has been rebuked at the Horizon inquiry over his two-page witness statement and failure to read relevant documents ahead of his appearance.

Raymond Grant apologised to Jason Beer KC – counsel for The Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry – for the shortness of his statement which he blamed on work commitments with the Salvation Army over Christmas.

He also said trying to buy a house limited the time he was able to devote to reading 400-odd pages of documents relating to his time as a senior investigation manager.

Mr Grant then revealed he was forced to give evidence after a visit from Sheriff Officers under Section 21 of the Inquiries Act 2005.

‘Clash of priorities’

The former postman, who worked for Royal Mail and Post Office for nearly three decades, said: “I received the papers on December 5 last year.

“My current role is working in a homeless centre for a Christian organisation which has 30 residents in it.

“I’m the programme manager in that unit. My job is to ensure these residents get the level of respect and dignity they deserve.

“Part of the role is to ensure at that time of the year there is a lot of activities going on – carol services, Christmas dinners…various other bits and pieces.

“We were five members of staff short and I was working in the region of 10 or 11-hour days.

“I was going home, walking my dog and then at the same time I was in the process of purchasing a property, viewing a property and dealing with conveyancing issues as I’d been asked to vacate the home I was living by December 31.

“I was dealing with mortgage arrangements. There was a clear clash of priorities as far as I was concerned.

Raymond Grant giving evidence.

“I chose my current job as my most important as it directly affect 20 staff and 30 homeless residents

“I fully understand my obligations to this inquiry. But my time was limited.

“Sheriff Officers appeared at my door and issued me with Section 21 notice – I had to comply and be here today.

“My first day off was January 1 after a 10-hour nightshift. That’s when I drafted this minimum statement to comply with the Section 21 order.

“I apologise to the court.”

Mr Beer replied: “Let’s see if we can improve on it today now that carol services and dog walking are out the way.”

‘I can see where you’re coming from’

The Horizon scandal has been brought to a global audience this year as a result of the hit ITV series Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

More than 700 UK sub-postmasters who used the Fujitsu machines were prosecuted for theft and false accounting between 2000 and 2014.

In a document signed off by Mr Grant in April 2002 – relating to an alleged loss of £52,000 at a Post Office in Edinburgh – he expresses concern about IT helpdesk staff telling sub-postmasters the Horizon system was faulty.

He told the inquiry: “This is now 20-odd years on. I have got very little recollection of this.

Toby Jones (centre) played campaigner Alan Bates in the ITV drama. Image: ITV Plc

“But it would be a concern at that time. I don’t know when Raeburn Place got their equipment installed but it that was 2001 [when the Horizon system was still being rolled out], it would tie in with that.”

Mr Beer then asked: “Why would that be a concern to the Post Office security department?”

The Perth resident replied: “It brings the integrity of the Horizon system into question at a very early stage of its inception.”

The KC said: “It reads, do you agree, that the problem isn’t there might be glitches – but the problem is that someone’s saying there might be glitches in the system.”

Mr Grant responded: “Yeah I can see where you’re coming from.”

Conviction quashed

He investigated William Quarm, who was convicted in 2010 of stealing from his Post Office branch in North Uist, Scotland and ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

Mr Quarm died two years later at the age of 69 and his conviction was successfully quashed in the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh last year.

Asked if he thought Mr Quarm “was still guilty of the crime of embezzlement” at the time of his witness statement, Mr Grant said: “Yes, I did.”

He added: “I’ve subsequently been advised that the verdict has been reversed, so he is now not guilty of the offence.”

He was then quizzed on his personal opinion of the original verdict now.

Mr Grant, who has no formal legal qualifications, continued: “In my mind I still think that Mr Quarm had a role to play in the loss of the money.”

Pressed to answer if he thought he is still guilty of the crime, he added: “Yes I do.”

Asked if that is despite the High Court overturning the conviction, Mr Grant, who was made redundant from his investigator role in 2009, replied: “Yes.”

More from Perth & Kinross

To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic abuse Picture shows; Ryan Gallacher. Pitlochry. Supplied by Facebook Date; 23/01/2024
Abusive Perthshire boyfriend stalked ex with menacing messages
Ardeonaig Hotel at Loch Tay
Fatal Accident Inquiry to probe JCB tragedy at Loch Tay hotel
A sign warning of high winds on the Tay Road Bridge in Dundee on Wednesday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Storm Jocelyn: Disruption in Tayside, Fife and Stirling as weather warning extended
The Doubles Dykes site near Ruthvenfield village.
Perthshire contractor given £6m project to replace all chalets at Perth traveller site
Queen's View, showing Loch Tummel and Schiehallion
Perthshire motorists face 41-mile diversion for three weeks
Gregor Dougal has been jailed and placed on the Register. Image : Police Scotland.
Police say 'no time limit' on justice after Stirlingshire teacher jailed for historic crimes…
A fallen tree on Granton Court in Glenrothes during Storm Isha. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Storm Isha: Disruption continues in Perth on Tuesday as 'extraordinary damage' caused to railway…
Perth Leisure Pool.
Perth ice rink and leisure swimming pool saved in council vote
2
A fundraiser has been set up to help Comrie sub-postmistress Marlene Wood. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Over £4k raised for Comrie postmistress facing financial ruin over Horizon scandal
An electric vehicle caught fire in Leslie Street car park
Blairgowrie car park closed off after electric vehicle catches fire

Conversation