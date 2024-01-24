Rob Bolton obituary: Former Crieff solicitor and sportsman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rob Bolton obituary: Former Crieff solicitor and sportsman

He was a director of Crieff Highland Games and founding member of Crieff Rugby Club and Strathearn Harriers.

By Chris Ferguson
Former Crieff solicitor Rob Bolton has died.
Solicitor Robert Bolton, whose commitment to community organisations energised Strathearn, has died aged 78.

He was senior partner in Crieff firm Graham and Finlayson but also a Rotarian, director of Crieff Highland Games, and a founder member of both Crieff Rugby Club and Strathearn Harriers.

A talented bagpiper, Robert, known as Rob, had represented Scottish schools as a sprinter and retained a love of running throughout his life.

He was born in Crieff in September 1945 to solicitor Tom Bolton and his wife Marie and grew up with a sister, Mary.

Both Rob and his sister went to Morrison’s Academy in Crieff and spent family holidays on the west coast of Scotland and in Ireland.

University years

In 1963, after leaving school Rob went on to Edinburgh University to study law and it was during this time he met Maggie who was also reading law

They spent time going to the cinema together, university parties and enjoyed ceilidh dancing.

They graduated at the same time and were married in Maggie’s home town of Banchory on March 1 1969.

Rob and Maggie set up home in Edinburgh and worked for their post-qualification years with Edinburgh law firms.

On completion, they moved to Comrie and Rob joined his dad’s firm, Graham and Finlayson, in Crieff.

Senior partnership

When his father  became ill, Rob became senior partner and his father acted as consultant. After almost a year, his father died, leaving him to take over the firm, ably supported by Wilson Taylor.

In 1972, Rob and Maggie welcomed the birth of their daughter Kate followed by sister Lucy three years later. The girls were joined by their brother Tom in 1977.

Throughout his business career, which lasted until his retiral in 2017, Rob made a huge impact on many areas of life in Strathearn.

As well as Rotary, the highland games and his sporting involvement, he had served as clerk to the governors of Morrison’s Academy before becoming a governor and then vice-chairman of the board.

Pipe band

He played rugby into later life and helped reform Comrie Pipe Band.

As he got older, Rob gave up sprinting to concentrate on long-distance running and competed in the Scottish Islands Peaks Race over many years.

He also had a love of sailing, both on the west coast of Scotland as well as Greece and Croatia.

Rob was a great supporter of Scottish rugby and was at Murrayfield in 1990 to see Scotland win the Grand Slam.

He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s two years into retirement and died peacefully on December 22 2023.

