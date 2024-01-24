Rob Bolton obituary: Former Crieff solicitor and sportsman

Solicitor Robert Bolton, whose commitment to community organisations energised Strathearn, has died aged 78.

He was senior partner in Crieff firm Graham and Finlayson but also a Rotarian, director of Crieff Highland Games, and a founder member of both Crieff Rugby Club and Strathearn Harriers.

A talented bagpiper, Robert, known as Rob, had represented Scottish schools as a sprinter and retained a love of running throughout his life.

He was born in Crieff in September 1945 to solicitor Tom Bolton and his wife Marie and grew up with a sister, Mary.

Both Rob and his sister went to Morrison’s Academy in Crieff and spent family holidays on the west coast of Scotland and in Ireland.

University years

In 1963, after leaving school Rob went on to Edinburgh University to study law and it was during this time he met Maggie who was also reading law

They spent time going to the cinema together, university parties and enjoyed ceilidh dancing.

They graduated at the same time and were married in Maggie’s home town of Banchory on March 1 1969.

Rob and Maggie set up home in Edinburgh and worked for their post-qualification years with Edinburgh law firms.

On completion, they moved to Comrie and Rob joined his dad’s firm, Graham and Finlayson, in Crieff.

Senior partnership

When his father became ill, Rob became senior partner and his father acted as consultant. After almost a year, his father died, leaving him to take over the firm, ably supported by Wilson Taylor.

In 1972, Rob and Maggie welcomed the birth of their daughter Kate followed by sister Lucy three years later. The girls were joined by their brother Tom in 1977.

Throughout his business career, which lasted until his retiral in 2017, Rob made a huge impact on many areas of life in Strathearn.

As well as Rotary, the highland games and his sporting involvement, he had served as clerk to the governors of Morrison’s Academy before becoming a governor and then vice-chairman of the board.

Pipe band

He played rugby into later life and helped reform Comrie Pipe Band.

As he got older, Rob gave up sprinting to concentrate on long-distance running and competed in the Scottish Islands Peaks Race over many years.

He also had a love of sailing, both on the west coast of Scotland as well as Greece and Croatia.

Rob was a great supporter of Scottish rugby and was at Murrayfield in 1990 to see Scotland win the Grand Slam.

He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s two years into retirement and died peacefully on December 22 2023.

You can read the family’s announcement here.