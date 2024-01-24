Arbroath company director reached ‘depths of depravity’ in ‘pizza’ police sting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath company director reached ‘depths of depravity’ in ‘pizza’ police sting

Repeat offender Matthew Page was caught trying to arrange child abuse and possessing sick material.

By Gordon Currie
Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee Sheriff Court was told Sick Page used 'pizza' as a codeword for abusing children.

A company director from Angus sent videos of child sex abuse and lurid child abuse fantasies to an undercover police officer.

Matthew Page has been warned he faces a lengthy prison sentence after using code to discuss meeting up to abuse a young girl.

Page believed he was speaking online to a twisted mother who was prepared to meet to let him sexually abuse her daughter.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told he used the secret code word “pizza” to refer to a young child who was available for abusing.

Code word for abuse

Fiscal depute Calum Gordon told the court Page was a director of a takeaway business called The Jaffa Lion Ltd and has a previous conviction for a similar offence.

The prosecutor said: “He was on the social network chat site ‘Fetlife’ within the ‘UKTabooGroup’ stating he was coming to London and would like to try some ‘pizza’, which is thought to be code for a young child.

“It was an undercover police officer who was engaging with him and they moved the chat onto a private encrypted site.”

Page then launched into a lengthy, sickening description of the warped fantasy he wanted to fulfil with the woman and her daughter.

Details of the highly explicit messages were read out in court.

Mr Gordon said Page sent the officer multiple images – 29 videos and 14 images including baby and child rapes.

‘Depths of depravity’

Page, 45, from Arbroath, admitted downloading and distributing child abuse material at his home between October 4 and November 22 2021.

He admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner from October 4 to November 29 2021 by sending messages to another to discuss sexual abuse of children.

He also admitted failing to appear in court on October 30 2023.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith deferred sentence for reports and remanded Page in custody as he warned him to expect a lengthy spell behind bars.

He said: “Custody is inevitable and a significant period of imprisonment is necessary for the protection of the public.

“I am not satisfied the normal licence period will be adequate to protect vulnerable members of the community, particularly young boys and girls.

“You have a predilection for young children.

“Sentence will have regard to the depths of depravity in which you engaged in this particular case.”

Repeat offender

Page was placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

He previously spent 18 months on the Register after being convicted of having child abuse and bestiality images in 2017.

He was caught when his phone was seized by police investigating a driving offence in Dundee.

Australian-born Page was placed on an 18-month community payback order and ordered to complete 270 hours of unpaid work in that case.

