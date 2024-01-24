Communities to get a say in overnight campervan parking charges at Fife beauty spots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Communities to get a say in overnight campervan parking charges at Fife beauty spots

People in affected areas will be consulted before arrangements are introduced.

By Claire Warrender
Campervans and cars in a car park beside the sea in Fife
Campervans will be subject to charges at five more locations in Fife. Steve Brown / DCT Media

Affected communities will be consulted before overnight campervan charges are introduced at five Fife beauty spots.

Fife Coast and Countryside Trust (FCCT) has suggested introducing controls at Leven Promenade, Pettycur Bay, St Andrews East Sands, Burntisland and Tayport.

And locals will get a say on how they are managed.

St Andrews East Sands is popular with campervan owners.
St Andrews East Sands is popular with campervan owners.

FCCT chief executive Jeremy Harris said: “Everywhere we’ve been we’ve found there are some pretty strong voices in opposition initially.

“But that tends to silence when they realise this is a good thing.”

The aim is to protect the environment and cut the risk of fires and accidents.

It follows an influx of campervan users during the Covid lockdown, which led to clogged roads and car parks and damage to the environment.

At it’s peak, 30 to 35 campervans were crowding into small car parks and staying all night.

Number of motorhomes has reduced

Controls and campervan parking charges are already in place at 10 Fife locations.

Those are East Lomond, Craigmead. Birnie Loch, Wormit Bay, Glenvale, Limekilns, Kingsbarns, Elie Ruby Bay, Pittenweem and Aberdour Silver Sands.

Mr Harris said they are working well and the number of motorhomes has reduced as a result.

Campervan parking charges are in place at Ruby Bay in Elie.
Campervan parking charges are in place at Ruby Bay in Elie. Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

Previously, he said, campervans were often packed too closely together, which created fire and accident risks.

Staff were also having to pick up waste, including human faeces.

Now there are a dedicated number of marked bays, with a small fee imposed

However, there are no electrical hook-ups or hard-standings to ensure the car parks are not regarded as campsites.

And toilets are only provided at some sites.

‘It’s been pretty successful’

Mr Harris added: “It’s a way of us robustly managing these car parks and making them safe for both visitors and our staff because it was becoming a real problem.

“It’s been in operation at 10 sites for a year-and-a-half to two years now and it’s been pretty successful.”

Some sites have ticket machines and others have honesty boxes with suggested donations.

And trust staff have the power to turn people away if car parks are busy and to impose parking enforcement notices.

Fife campervan parking charges ‘not a money-making scheme’

Mr Harris said the arrangements depended on the wishes of individual communities.

“This is not a money-making scheme,” he said.

“For us, it’s really about ensuring the Fife countryside and coastal locations are as good as they can be.

“We want to take a balanced approach depending on what communities want.

“And we want to break down barriers between motorhome users and communities because I think there’s a mutual benefit to both in having this work well.”

More from Fife

A sign warning of high winds on the Tay Road Bridge in Dundee on Wednesday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Storm Jocelyn: Disruption in Tayside, Fife and Stirling as weather warning extended
Stark no longer works at Benore care centre in Lochore, Fife. Image: Google.
Fife carer admits assaulting elderly resident and taking degrading videos
St Fillan's Church in Aberdour has been saved from closure
900-year-old Fife church survives after union with neighbouring congregations
Star Wars logo and graphics superimposed over Glen Tilt in Perthshire
Fife and Perthshire movie locations feature in Disney+ campaign
The damaged cable box just yards from a children's play park in Kirkcaldy and a close up of the exposed wires.
Electrocution fears from vandalised cable box next to Kirkcaldy play park
The drains in Crail are "completely useless".
Fife village's blocked drains 'completely useless' during torrential rain
Fife butcher wins dream supercar
Fife butcher finds £20k cash in dream supercar Ford Mustang after online win
A fallen tree on Granton Court in Glenrothes during Storm Isha. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Storm Isha: Disruption continues in Perth on Tuesday as 'extraordinary damage' caused to railway…
NHS Fife speech and language therapist Jan Constable, Kilmaron School pupil Bob Lockhart and St Andrews foster carer Clare Cameron try out the new Craigtoun Park chat boards
'Simple but brilliant' concept unveiled at Fife park to help youngsters with communication problems
A postcard of Leven beach pavilion with Largo Bay behind.
Old postcards uncovered during Fife hotel's renovation show Leven as a 1960s holiday hotspot

Conversation