Home Business & Environment Business

Custom House: Historic Dundee building back on the market after developer’s liquidation

The well-loved but run-down building is up for sale, with planning permission for 49 apartments already in place.

By Paul Malik
Dundee Custom House.
Dundee Custom House.

One of Dundee’s most iconic waterfront buildings, Custom House, is back on the market.

The building has a recent history as storied as its origins, after the company who last attempted to do something with it went into liquidation.

Once the proud home of the Dundee Port Authority, the building has lain empty since 2008.

Neighbouring Apex Hotel at one stage planned to convert it into a hotel after purchasing it in 2014.

Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Apex City Quay Hotel on Dundee Waterfront, with Custom House in the background. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

But they sold site to Dundee-based property developer Alicydon Limited in 2020, saying the hotel market was saturated.

Alicydon planned to return the building to its former glory, obtaining planning permission to convert the historic building into 20 luxury apartments.

It also obtained consent to construct two new buildings, providing a further 29 apartments as well as private parking and landscaped grounds.

Alicydon appointed liquidators Begbies Traynor in June last year who have now put the mansion back on the market.

New Custom House listing

For prospective buyers, Custom House comes with the original planning application approved.

This means a developer could still transform the building into flats without having to re-apply.

Dan Sayer, of property agents Rettie & Co, said the firm are expecting significant interest in the building.

“We are delighted to bring this historic Dundee landmark to the market,” he said.

“The site, located between the City Quay and Waterfront redevelopment has planning permission for conversion of the existing building into 20 apartments, with a further 29 new build apartments to the rear of the building.

Custom House Dundee. Image: Gayle Ritchie/DC Thomson.

“The finished development will be a stunning addition to the hugely successful and ongoing redevelopment of Dundee’s waterfront.

“I expect local Dundee residents will be excited to see this landmark returned to its former glory.

“We expect there to be a lot of interest over the coming weeks and I encourage any interested parties to get in touch with myself at dan.sayer@rettie.co.uk.”

What led to Alicydon demise?

After securing planning permission and commencing the initial stages of the development, cost overruns meant Alicydon had no option but to cease trading.

Alicydon did not employ any staff as all work was subcontracted.

Meanwhile, JM Architects in Edinburgh were hired to draw up the development plans.

What the development of Dundee’s Custom House could look like. Image: Savills.

These included seeing a single- storey 1930s extension being demolished with the front retained as part of the new-builds.

The property went up for sale through Savills in May 2021 but was subsequently taken off the market.

In October 2022 JM Architects said work was to begin on the roof and windows.

