Hollywood Bowl advertising Dundee jobs ahead of centre opening

The firm is moving into a former gym at Douglasfield.

By Andrew Robson
How the 10-pin bowling alley at at Hollywood Bowl Dundee could look. Image: Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl has begun recruiting staff ahead of the opening of its new Dundee centre.

The firm is transforming the former Fit4Less gym at Douglasfield – next to the Odeon cinema – into a 10-pin bowling alley.

It will be the second bowling alley to open within a year after Tenpin opened at Kingsway West Retail Park in August.

The Hollywood Bowl site will feature 20 bowling lanes, arcade machines and games like air hockey, along with pool tables.

The chain previously said it planned on opening in May 2024.

The Courier has contacted the firm for an update on its Dundee opening plans.

Three jobs are being advertised for the Dundee Hollywood Bowl, including a deputy manager’s position with a salary of up to £30,000.

The firm is also recruiting for a facilities team leader and a facilities team member.

The new site will have 20 bowling lanes. Image: Hollywood Bowl Group

The centre will employ between 25 and 40 people.

Hollywood Bowl already operates venues in Dunfermline and Stirling.

Hollywood Bowl is one of several major shops and attractions planned to open across Tayside and Fife in 2024.

Among those are a M&S and Aldi in Dundee, Perth Museum, and the Levenmouth Rail Link in Fife.

