Custom House: We gain exclusive access to abandoned Dundee landmark and ask – why are we so obsessed with derelict buildings?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

Custom House: We gain exclusive access to abandoned Dundee landmark and ask – why are we so obsessed with derelict buildings?

The Courier gained exclusive access to Dundee’s boarded up, A-listed Custom House as we explore why so many people are fascinated with abandoned buildings, including our writer. Gayle Ritchie reports.
Gayle Ritchie
Custom House in Dundee was abandoned in 2008 and is currently on the market via Savills.
Custom House in Dundee was abandoned in 2008 and is currently on the market via Savills.

Mould spores cling to rotting walls and ceilings, and the smell of damp pervades.

A tin of brown paint, its contents spilled, lies drowned in its own pool.

Strips of lank, defeated paper droop from walls, exposing the plaster and brickwork behind it.

Paint flakes from once majestic wooden doors, and planks of swollen, rain-soaked chipboard languish in corners.

A clock near the entrance ticks – it’s almost on time – and I wonder if it’s been here since the place was abandoned in 2008.

Inside abandoned 1840s Dundee mansion Custom House

As I wander the lonely, rubble-strewn corridors, I hear the flap and coo of pigeons who have made the derelict 1840s mansion their home.

Shafts of sunlight burst through windows that haven’t been boarded up, and I pause to drink it all in.

There’s a sad, desolate beauty here, but there’s also a sense of hope.

The Custom House on Dock Street, originally the base of Dundee Port Authority, is on the market, and planning permission has been granted to convert it into luxury apartments.

Custom House in Dundee.
Derelict Dundee Customs House.

The property retains a wealth of historic internal features, including fireplaces, oak panelling, an ornate vestibule hall, and a stunning internal staircase, which Historic Environment Scotland has said is its most important feature.

It was previously used as a TV studio and an office building but has been empty since 2008 and joined Scotland’s Buildings at Risk register in 2009.

Bold transformation plans for Custom House

The firm which planned to turn the landmark waterfront building into 20 flats – and construct two new buildings, providing a further 29 apartments – appointed liquidators in June.

Dundee-based property developer Alicydon Limited had begun the early stages of the development, but cost overruns meant the company had to cease trading.

Ken Pattullo and Kenny Craig of Begbies Traynor took the helm as joint provisional liquidators, and are on a mission to salvage the project.

Exclusive access to Custom House

I was given exclusive access – and shown round the derelict premises by director Paul O’Donnell.

It was an eye-opening, somewhat eerie, experience.

As a fan of all things derelict and abandoned, I was in my element as I drifted through the property’s myriad draughty rooms.

The Harbour Chambers doorway at abandoned building Custom House in Dundee.
The Harbour Chambers doorway at abandoned building Custom House in Dundee. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

The adrenaline rush when I first walked in, the excitement at what I might find, and the sense of nerviness were almost overbearing.

I had so many questions. What went on here? How had this magnificent place fallen into disrepair? Who marched along its corridors? Who warmed themselves in front of these huge fireplaces? What was it like in the 1840s? Or indeed in 2008?

A boarded up doorway to abandoned Custom House in Dundee.
One of the boarded-up doorways. Image: Gayle Ritchie.

I took photos of the interior, but unfortunately, they can’t be published at this stage.

Let’s hope a new owner can quickly be found for what is one of Dundee’s most iconic buildings.

Many are obsessed with the abandoned

Highlands-based author Cal Flynn is, like me, utterly obsessed with abandoned places.

Her 2021 book, Islands of Abandonment, saw her explore “ghost towns and exclusion zones, no man’s land and fortress islands” – including Chernobyl and Orkney – and looks at what happens when they’re reclaimed by nature.

I ask what it is that so draws her to such places.

“I’m really interested in the aesthetics, and the effects these abandoned or ruined places can have on the people that visit them. I think they have a really strong psychological impact,” she reflects.

Author Cal Flynn.

“Abandoned places put your nerves on edge – that’s as much of the appeal as anything else.

“They’re also often very beautiful in unexpected ways. You might have ivy crawling up the walls, leaves gathering in corners, or the flaking of paint in a thousand different patterns.”

Exploring is ‘tinged with anxiety’

Exploring an abandoned place is tinged, says Cal, with anxiety and adrenaline. There’s the worry you might be caught, and the fear of danger.

“Sometimes you go in and the foundations are damaged, the beams are rotting, or the floor’s got a trapdoor through it.

“There’s a constant interplay between caution and pushing yourself to be brave.”

One of Cal’s strangest experiences was being dropped off by a boatman on the eerie, uninhabited Orkney island of Swona.

“To begin with it was just about admiring flowers, listening to birds and walking round,” she recalls.

“There are nine ruined buildings in different stages of dereliction. One’s a skeleton of a building that cattle use as a shelter.

“It’s green all over; it’s got algae all over the stonework. It’s flooded with slurry.

Nightmarish scene on Orkney

“Another is in quite good nick,” she continues.

“It has this almost perfectly preserved kitchen, but it looked like a huge monster has been rolling over and ruining the floorboards in the living room.

“Water had come up from below, lifted the planks, and scattered them around. It was a nightmarish scene! But upstairs it was timber-lined and beautiful.”

Cal bravely opted to stay the night but admits the experience made her feel nervous and “sort of queasy”.

Sleep didn’t come easily – she was up all night listening to the sounds of “animals” in the walls and ceilings.

Cal Flynn explores an abandoned house in Orkney.
Cal Flynn explores an abandoned house in Orkney. Image: Rebecca Marr.

“One upstairs bedroom had the bones of a metal camp bed, but no mattress,” she says.

“I put my camp mat on top to keep me off the ground because I could see lots of mice. It was quite secure but I felt very uneasy.”

Was she frightened being there, all alone? Did he imagination run riot?

“The idea of other being people being on the island did unnerve me,” she admits.

“The boatman said there was a tent inside the building I could use. When I got there, it had gone.

“If I’d known who had been there, and when, it wouldn’t be frightening, but the idea of unknown people moving through the space was pretty unnerving.”

Abandoned buildings can be ‘weirdly picturesque’

Another memorable experience was exploring an old croft house in Orkney that Cal describes as “weirdly picturesque”.

“It had a standing piano,” she recalls. “The wood had come away from it which meant the keys and strings were visible.”

Author Cal Flynn explores an abandoned house in Orkney with a strange but 'weirdly picturesque' old piano
Author Cal Flynn explores an abandoned house in Orkney with a strange but ‘weirdly picturesque’ old piano. Image: Rebecca Marr.

She was also charmed by rotting old armchairs, where the outside had “melted away”, leaving only springs.

“You rarely see that process – of how things rot away – and it can be strangely beautiful,” she enthuses.

“There’s a sense of nature being full of opportunists – the idea anything discarded can be useful to something else.

“I recently went down into an old ammunitions store dug into a hillside and saw nests made by house martins in a tunnel entrance.

“It’s a place you’ll see moss growing, or butterflies hibernating. It’s safe for them, a place they won’t be disturbed.

“I like the idea that something that might seem a waste is often re-purposed, or reinvented by other species.”

My question about any horror discoveries seems in bad taste, but I go ahead and ask anyway. Any dead bodies? Or evidence of such?

Cal laughs: “Luckily, never! But I’ve found bodies of animals. They’ll often go somewhere quiet to die, so you have to be prepared for that.”

Vandalism puts off some long term explorers

Lochore-based photographer Lynn Smith has spent years researching abandoned buildings online and travelling for hours to reach them.

However, saddened to find many of them vandalised and fire-damaged, she’s been heading out less.

“I explore these places to capture photographs which document and help keep the history of the building alive,” she explains.

Photographer Lynn Smith exploring the old ABC Cinema in Kirkcaldy.
Photographer Lynn Smith exploring the old ABC Cinema in Kirkcaldy. Image: Kris Miller.

“I’ve visited places that are merely a shell, with nothing much inside to photograph.

“But there’s something poignant about walking into an abandoned building to discover the occupants’ personal belongings left behind, as if they walked out one day, and never returned.”

Lynn’s photo of a gas mask she found in Strathore Hospital in Fife.

Online guide for abandoned Scottish places

Bro Betty, one of the brothers who founded online guide SPiS (Strange Places in Scotland), is super-passionate about abandoned places.

“I love trying to imagine what they were like back in the day,” he says.

“The best finds are always unexpected. You get lost down some old forgotten road then stumble upon a beautiful abandoned building left to rot.”

SPiS founders Jag, on the left, and Bro, right, explore Ballinbreich Castle near Newburgh in Fife. Image: SPiS.

Arbroath-based Bro says he loves finding strange staircases that “lead to nowhere”.

He adds: “Sometimes, when you get home and do some research, you discover an abandoned house was the scene of a family scandal, a brutal crime, or the most haunted building in Scotland.”

Tags

Conversation

More from Past Times

Derek Johnstone is welcomed to Tannadice by his new team-mates. Image: DC Thomson.
Signing for Dundee United was a dream come true for Derek Johnstone - one…
Jute is unloaded after arriving at Dundee docks for the final time.
Shipment marked beginning of end for Dundee jute empire in 1998
Bucks Fizz at the Caird Hall, Dundee, in 1984. Image: DC Thomson.
From the Big Yin and Bucks Fizz to Bassey and Bowie - famous faces…
This Arbroath outlet was housed in the new Abbeygate Centre in 1985, in a unit on the High Street pedestrian precinct. Image: Supplied.
Pictures show shops in Arbroath when trade was at its bustling best
Diggers get to work at the New Howff in 1963.
When 10,000 bodies were dug up to make way for Dundee's Bell Street car…
The John Menzies Murraygate store in Dundee in 1985.
John Menzies Murraygate store in Dundee had something for everyone
2
Jeff Hawke comic strips.
Space-hero Jeff Hawke was born in Dundee and took comic-strip lovers into orbit and…
Ballantyne was inspired by his unforgettable stay on the Bell Rock.
How stay on Bell Rock lighthouse inspired writer RM Ballantyne
Alex Anderson writing home during the Second World War. Image: Bill Anderson
Dying wish of Perthshire Merchant Navy veteran fulfilled 23 years after his death
83-year-old Dundee artist Joe McIntyre
Octogenarian Dundee artist Joe McIntyre stages last big solo exhibition in the city

Conversation