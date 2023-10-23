The Dundee boutique tackling your wedding dress woes

When it comes to weddings one thing is certain: every bride wants to find her dream dress. However, the reality of hunting for the dress of dreams, especially when budgets are tight or you’re frustrated by the lack of plus size wedding dresses, can take a little shine off your big ideas.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

If we’re honest, the wedding dress industry can feel a little intimidating.

That’s why Keira Stocks decided she would meet the needs of brides-to-be head on. Keira is the owner of not just one, but two, award-winning bridal boutiques in Dundee, both of which fill unique niches in the bridal market.

Opened in 2017, Innate Bridals on South Road, stocks a stunning (and substantial) collection of exquisite ex-sample and cancellation designer bridal gowns at a fraction of the RRP. And in 2022, Keira launched a second boutique, Innate Curves, located on Commercial Street. As the name suggests, it specialises in beautiful gowns for the curvier bride with a vast range of plus size wedding dresses.

Keira told us: “I’ve worked in the bridal industry for years and I’ve seen the pain points brides experience – especially when the cost of living is high and in an industry that can be hostile to brides seeking plus size wedding dresses. That’s why I set up the two stores.

“My aim at each store is to make brides feel in a safe place tailored to their needs with no preconceptions, no judgement and no intimidation. At both our boutiques we say there is no compromise on style, service or selection – we call that our three ‘s’ words.”

Designer wedding gowns at discounted prices

With around 80 designer wedding dresses on the rails at any one time, Innate Bridals has made a name for itself as the place to visit to grab a fabulous designer wedding dress at a snip of the cost. As all dresses are ex-sample and cancellation designer bridal gowns that you buy off the rack, there are no lengthy order lead times either.

Keira talked us through how simple the process at Innate Bridals is: “At your appointment you will have a personal consultant who will go through all your style choices with you.

“You can try on all the styles you like in your private dressing room, and when you find your dream dress you simply put down 50% of the price and we will hold it for you until you are ready to have alternations done.

“We get new dresses arriving all the time so there is always a turnover of new styles and designs. As one is sold, it will be replaced with another dress ensuring there is always a really good selection.”

Plus size wedding dresses with no compromise

At Innate Curves, you receive the same personal service, however the process is slightly different. Keira explained: “Dresses at Innate Curves need to be ordered in – you come in, you try on the samples and then we will order your dress in your size.

“At Innate Curves we have about 50 dress styles on the rails. We can’t carry a sample of every style in every size in our plus size wedding dresses, however we stock our samples from a size 16 up to about a size 40 so we have a wide range of sizes.

“Plus size wedding dresses can be ordered up to size 44 and we can arrange samples up to size 44 too if required. Just talk to us when you book an appointment. Tell us what you’re needing, and we’ll make sure we have it organised for your visit.”

Keira often finds brides have had negative experiences when wedding dress shopping, something she is determined to counteract: “One of the reasons I set up Innate Curves is that I had a lot of people phone me up and say, ‘I’ve had a horrible experience’ or ‘there’s nowhere with plus size wedding dress samples’. I decided it was time that that changed.”

Keira’s top wedding dress shopping tip

When asked to give her top advice for wedding dress shopping Keira says: “I think in general my top tip would be relax and come as you are. We see so many different types of brides.

“We had one bride visit the store who only had seven weeks until her wedding. She’d been so anxious to shop for a wedding dress even though she’d been engaged for 18 months.

“We’ve worked with all sorts of customers. I know it’s an anxious process sometimes but don’t be sacred. Just get booked in.”

From your marriage proposal to your wedding day you will go through so many emotions, but with the right advice and help excitement should be the main one. Keira and her experienced and professional team will ensure you find a dress that is perfect for both you and your budget. So as Keira would say, relax, enjoy the moment, and get booked in for your appointment!

Both Innate Bridals and Innate Curves offer a one-stop shop for brides and stock dresses, shoes and accessories. There is also an in-house alterations service to take care of any alterations required for your dress.

Make an appointment and let Keira and her team help you find your dream wedding dress.