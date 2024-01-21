Overnight parking charges for campervans to be introduced at five Fife beauty spots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Overnight parking charges for campervans to be introduced at five Fife beauty spots

The levies to be considered by councillors are already in place at 10 other beauty spots.

By Claire Warrender
Campervans will be subjected to charges at five more locations in Fife
Campervans will be subjected to charges at five more locations in Fife. Steve Brown / DCT Media

Councillors are to consider charging campervan users to park overnight at several Fife beauty spots.

It is hoped the move will protect the environment and cut the risk of accidents and fires.

Controlled overnight parking for motorhomes is already in place at 10 Fife locations.

Ruby Bay at Elie in Fife.
The arrangement is already in place at popular Ruby Bay at Elie. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

Those are East Lomond, Craigmead. Birnie Loch, Wormit Bay, Glenvale, Limekilns, Kingsbarns, Elie Ruby Bay, Pittenweem and Aberdour Silver Sands.

But members of Fife Council’s environment committee will be asked to approve five more when they meet next week.

Officers have suggested Leven Promenade, Pettycur Bay, St Andrews East Sands, Burntisland and Tayport.

They say any money made will be reinvested into the facilities on offer.

Why are overnight charges needed?

Work to control the number of campervans and motorhomes using the region’s car parks began in 2020.

Covid restrictions saw more people booking staycations and exploring UK coasts and countryside.

However, it resulted in clogged roads and car parks.

Fife Coast and Countryside Trust staff will patrol sites. Steve Brown / DCT Media

And workers were regularly having to clean up waste, including human faeces.

They described those challenges as significant and also raised concerns about the added collision and fire risk of so many visitors.

Fife Coast and Countryside Trust staff will patrol locations included in the scheme to monitor vehicle numbers.

And some motorhomes will be directed to alternative sites at peak times.

How much is the Fife campervan parking charge?

The standard overnight parking charge is £10 per campervan, and £1 for all day.

Stays of two hours or less are free and disabled users are exempt from charges.

However, some sites have tailor-made arrangements following community feedback.

This can include different prices or even just suggested donations.

Adding five extra sites brings the total number of official campervan parking spaces to 88, up from the current 51.

And the trust hopes to have 150 bays in place by next year.

