Overnight parking charges for campervans to be introduced at five Fife beauty spots

Councillors are to consider charging campervan users to park overnight at several Fife beauty spots.

It is hoped the move will protect the environment and cut the risk of accidents and fires.

Controlled overnight parking for motorhomes is already in place at 10 Fife locations.

Those are East Lomond, Craigmead. Birnie Loch, Wormit Bay, Glenvale, Limekilns, Kingsbarns, Elie Ruby Bay, Pittenweem and Aberdour Silver Sands.

But members of Fife Council’s environment committee will be asked to approve five more when they meet next week.

Officers have suggested Leven Promenade, Pettycur Bay, St Andrews East Sands, Burntisland and Tayport.

They say any money made will be reinvested into the facilities on offer.

Why are overnight charges needed?

Work to control the number of campervans and motorhomes using the region’s car parks began in 2020.

Covid restrictions saw more people booking staycations and exploring UK coasts and countryside.

However, it resulted in clogged roads and car parks.

And workers were regularly having to clean up waste, including human faeces.

They described those challenges as significant and also raised concerns about the added collision and fire risk of so many visitors.

Fife Coast and Countryside Trust staff will patrol locations included in the scheme to monitor vehicle numbers.

And some motorhomes will be directed to alternative sites at peak times.

How much is the Fife campervan parking charge?

The standard overnight parking charge is £10 per campervan, and £1 for all day.

Stays of two hours or less are free and disabled users are exempt from charges.

However, some sites have tailor-made arrangements following community feedback.

This can include different prices or even just suggested donations.

Adding five extra sites brings the total number of official campervan parking spaces to 88, up from the current 51.

And the trust hopes to have 150 bays in place by next year.