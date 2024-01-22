Tony Watt in ‘best football I’ve played’ assertion as Dundee United ace declares: ’30 is the new 20!’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Watt in ‘best football I’ve played’ assertion as Dundee United ace declares: ’30 is the new 20!’

Watt says his last two spells with Motherwell and United have seen him find purpose on the pitch.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United striker Tony Watt
A delighted Tony Watt. Image: SNS

Tony Watt believes the last four years have seen him produce the best football of his career as the Dundee United attacker declared: “30 is the new 20.”

Watt celebrated the landmark birthday on December 29, marking the occasion with his maiden senior hat-trick against Partick Thistle.

It took his tally for the campaign to nine goals in 27 outings, a fine haul considering he has been deployed in an advanced midfield role – with ample defensive duties – for much of the season.

And Watt is relishing his time at Tannadice, just as he did at Motherwell prior to the 2022 switch.

Jim Goodwin, left, chats to Dundee United striker Tony Watt
Goodwin, left, chats to Dundee United striker Tony Watt. Image: SNS

He told the BBC’s Scottish Football Podcast: “I feel like it has been the best football I’ve played. Even at times, if I’m not scoring, I’m assisting. If I’m not doing that, then my all-round game has been good.

“Before Motherwell, there was maybe a two-and-a-half-year period where I just wasn’t settling. I had agreed a contract at Cardiff, then that fell through. I ripped my groin off the bone at Blackburn.

“But the Motherwell and Dundee United spells have been good for me; being back home and around people. In the last four years, I’ve really enjoyed having a purpose in a team.

“I’m 30 – and I think 30 is the new 20.

“I hope to extend it (career) as much as possible and play until my legs can’t go any more.”

Tony Watt wheels away in celebration for Dundee United
Tony Watt was the hat-trick hero against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS

Watt’s stint at Tannadice was interrupted by a loan move to St Mirren last January after he fell out of favour with previous boss Liam Fox. In his absence, United crashed to relegation.

He added: “My only regret is last season.

“I would have liked to have been able to help Dundee United more. But it was taken out of my hands.”

Preaching patience

Now a mainstay of Jim Goodwin’s United side, Watt is determined to spearhead a title charge – even if that means preaching patience to any anxious Arabs in attendance.

But he is embracing the pressure and demands at Tannadice.

 

“The pressure is something you relish,” he added. “You want those butterflies before you go out. If you are numb to it and have no adrenaline, then you won’t enjoy the wins. And if you lose, you won’t care.

“Sometimes, in games, they (fans) boo. We like to play out from the back, keep possession and drag teams. Sometimes they can get a bit impatient if we are doing that.

“I’ll always tell them to calm down. We have a decent style of play this year.

“It must be hard if they just want us to go up the park to score two, three, four goals – but we keep the ball, try to unlock defences and that has brought us a few big scoring results.”

