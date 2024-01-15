Dundee United ace Tony Watt on being snubbed by his chickens, video vow and THAT celebration against Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United ace Tony Watt on being snubbed by his chickens, video vow and THAT celebration against Inverness

The Tannadice striker reckons he can gain more 'discipline' from looking after poultry.

By Alan Temple
Tony Watt after netting the winning goal for Dundee United against Inverness
Tony Watt following his Highland winner. Image: SNS

Tony Watt ensured Dundee United are ruling the roost in the Championship.

But the Tannadice marksman is still getting the cold shoulder from his CHICKENS.

Watt has constructed a coop and run in his back garden, with his new feathered friends already providing eggs for his pre-match omelettes.

However, their fowl attitude has left Watt “deflated”

Dundee United striker Tony Watt and his chickens
Tony Watt and his new tenants. Image: Tony Watt / X

“They haven’t taken to me yet,” he laughed. “They are not feeling it, which is a bit deflating.

“I have been giving them the chicken feed, but they are still running away from me!

“But they are starting to lay three or four eggs a day and I am making omelettes. The boys are asking to make cakes and, by the time I’m done, I don’t have any left.

“I’ll video them and give people a wee laugh.”

He added: “I am loving them, and it is giving me a bit of discipline. You need a bit of routine. In football, you don’t always have your day filled and I need a bit more discipline, the older I am getting.”

Lighting up a long journey

Watt was speaking in the aftermath of United’s 1-0 triumph against Inverness, in which he prodded home an 87th-minute winner.

It was ugly, scrappy and attritional.

But given several key absences, Watt knew victory was all that mattered. That was accentuated less than 24 hours later when Raith Rovers lost to Queen’s Park, ensuring the Tangerines stay top.

He added: “The manager’s message was simple: win the game, any way we can. 

“We have a rough time with injuries and suspensions, but we need to keep going and that is what we are trying to do. We want to keep churning out wins and see where it takes us.

“You do start to get impatient (for the goal) as the game goes on. I just thought, if we can get a win then we can get a good laugh on the bus on the way down. It made our Friday night.

“If not, then we wouldn’t have been speaking to each other!”

Apology

Watt celebrated his strike by going face to face with Inverness defender Morgan Boyes, before wheeling away to lap up the adulation of travelling Arabs.

“We had a wee bit (of back and forth) during the game,” said Watt. “We spoke about that after the game and had a laugh.

“It was just two men on the park. We both have a winning mentality and getting wound up by opponents is normal.  If you are not an idiot about it and you put your hand up and apologise, then that is it.”

Tony Watt of Dundee United celebrates in the face of Inverness' Morgan Boyes
Watt celebrates in the face of Boyes. Image: BBC Scotland

Meanwhile, Watt believes United now boast fearsome firepower after being reunited with Alex Greive.

The duo were teammates at St Mirren last season and Watt was quick to text the New Zealand international and urge him to make the loan switch to Tannadice.

Greive enjoyed a bright – if somewhat thankless, given the lack of quality in the match – debut against Inverness before being replaced on 67 minutes.

“I was pestering him to come in straight away,” smiled Watt. “He will bring a lot. Alex is full of energy and is a good player. (Louis) Moult, Grieve and I are – without sounding arrogant – three good strikers to run with.

“We all have something different, in terms of our individual qualities.”

Conversation