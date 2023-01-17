Burns Night plans? Post a haggis to your loved ones!

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If the famous Scots poet Rabbie Burns was alive today, he would no doubt love the idea of sending a Scottish haggis by post for Burns Night.

And the well-known ladies’ man would log on to Scott Brothers Butchers to order this traditional Scottish fare for his loved ones.

Last year, almost 200 people across the UK took advantage of this quirky Scottish haggis by post offer ahead of Burns Night 2022. Scott Jarron, who runs Scott Brothers Butchers with brother George, revealed that it was their “biggest ever” post-a-haggis service, with locals and ex-pats across the UK placing orders. Post-a-haggis is an annual campaign that the brothers launched around 25 years ago, and this year’s is shaping up to be just as successful.

The family butcher also runs special Post-a-peh and Post-a-steak promotions each year too.

Delivered this year by courier, the haggis (which arrive with whisky or peppercorn sauce) will be travelling to homes across Scotland and beyond as we gear up for our annual Burns Night celebrations. Place your order online to send a friend or family member a haggis in the post.

Post-a-haggis (with whisky or peppercorn sauce) is £19.00 for a 1lb haggis, including delivery. You should also order one for yourself and discover why Scott Brothers is considered to be the best haggis butcher in Scotland.

Different ways to enjoy haggis

In store, at Scott Brothers Butchers’ three shops – at 206 Strathmartine Road, 32 Nethergate and 221 Brook Street – there will be a huge number of haggis too, as well as vegetarian haggis. There are many dining options for this tasty treat, as Scott pointed out. “You don’t just have to have haggis as your main meal, there are plenty other ways to enjoy haggis.

“For example, our 1lb Post-a-haggis arrives with whisky sauce or peppercorn sauce and would feed two people as a main meal. However, you could serve it as a starter for four people or as a side dish for four to six people.

“In store we also stock haggis towers in filo pastry parcels as well as haggis, neeps and tatties pies.”

And if you are dining on your own, opt for a traditional haggis, neeps and tatties dish (available online as a single 350g ready meal for £5.00). On Scott Brothers’ website they also have:

Haggis ball: This is “freshly caught and prepared by skilled butchers just for you”. It comes in a variety of sizes from 454g to 1.81kg. To cook, wrap the haggis ball in foil and simmer gently to heat.

This is “freshly caught and prepared by skilled butchers just for you”. It comes in a variety of sizes from 454g to 1.81kg. To cook, wrap the haggis ball in foil and simmer gently to heat. Haggis (slice) : This delicious haggis is the perfect addition to any cooked breakfast.

: This delicious haggis is the perfect addition to any cooked breakfast. Battered haggis pudding: This is Scott Brothers’ own haggis pudding done ‘chip shop style’. They reckon the spiciness of the haggis works perfectly with the batter. It comes in a pack of 2 x 200g each.

Why do we eat haggis on Burns Night?

We always address the haggis, or “great chieftain o’ the pudding race”, on Burns Night, but why do we eat this spicy meat dish in tribute to the Bard?

Did you know that Ayrshire-born poet Robert Burns wrote Address to a Haggis to celebrate his appreciation of the humble haggis. So, since his death, Burns – who was born on January 25th 1759 and died in July 1796 – and haggis have been forever linked. It has been the main ingredient to a successful Burns Supper for more than 220 years!

How to order your Scottish haggis by post

This January 25th Scott of Scott Brothers will, naturally, be tucking into a Scott Brothers Butchers’ haggis.

If you are organising a Burns Supper this year, for however many people, head to Scott Brothers Butchers to choose your haggis or order online and take advantage of the Post-a-haggis service.

To guarantee delivery, Scott advises to order Post-a-haggis on/before January 19th for next day delivery on January 20th. Haggis has a generous shelf life if kept refrigerated.

Please note: The last day for Post-a-haggis ordering is January 24th for January 25th arrival (but courier delivery could be up to 9pm at night).