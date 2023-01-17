Burns Night plans? Post a haggis to your loved ones!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Burns Night plans? Post a haggis to your loved ones!

In partnership with Scott Brothers Butchers
January 17 2023, 9.00am
A photo of haggis, neeps and tatties on a plate
Order your Scottish haggis by post this Burns Night

If the famous Scots poet Rabbie Burns was alive today, he would no doubt love the idea of sending a Scottish haggis by post for Burns Night.

And the well-known ladies’ man would log on to Scott Brothers Butchers to order this traditional Scottish fare for his loved ones.

Last year, almost 200 people across the UK took advantage of this quirky Scottish haggis by post offer ahead of Burns Night 2022. Scott Jarron, who runs Scott Brothers Butchers with brother George, revealed that it was their “biggest ever” post-a-haggis service, with locals and ex-pats across the UK placing orders. Post-a-haggis is an annual campaign that the brothers launched around 25 years ago, and this year’s is shaping up to be just as successful.

The family butcher also runs special Post-a-peh and Post-a-steak promotions each year too.

Delivered this year by courier, the haggis (which arrive with whisky or peppercorn sauce) will be travelling to homes across Scotland and beyond as we gear up for our annual Burns Night celebrations. Place your order online to send a friend or family member a haggis in the post.

Crate with haggis inside ready to be delivered
Scottish haggis by post anyone?

Post-a-haggis (with whisky or peppercorn sauce) is £19.00 for a 1lb haggis, including delivery. You should also order one for yourself and discover why Scott Brothers is considered to be the best haggis butcher in Scotland.

Different ways to enjoy haggis

In store, at Scott Brothers Butchers’ three shops – at 206 Strathmartine Road, 32 Nethergate and 221 Brook Street – there will be a huge number of haggis too, as well as vegetarian haggis. There are many dining options for this tasty treat, as Scott pointed out. “You don’t just have to have haggis as your main meal, there are plenty other ways to enjoy haggis.

“For example, our 1lb Post-a-haggis arrives with whisky sauce or peppercorn sauce and would feed two people as a main meal. However, you could serve it as a starter for four people or as a side dish for four to six people.

“In store we also stock haggis towers in filo pastry parcels as well as haggis, neeps and tatties pies.”

And if you are dining on your own, opt for a traditional haggis, neeps and tatties dish (available online as a single 350g ready meal for £5.00). On Scott Brothers’ website they also have:

  • Haggis ball: This is “freshly caught and prepared by skilled butchers just for you”. It comes in a variety of sizes from 454g to 1.81kg. To cook, wrap the haggis ball in foil and simmer gently to heat.

    A photo of haggis slices
    Here’s another tasty haggis treat from Scott Brothers, the haggis slice
  • Haggis (slice): This delicious haggis is the perfect addition to any cooked breakfast.

    A photo of haggis pudding
    Fancy a battered haggis pudding this Burns Night?
  • Battered haggis pudding: This is Scott Brothers’ own haggis pudding done ‘chip shop style’. They reckon the spiciness of the haggis works perfectly with the batter. It comes in a pack of 2 x 200g each.

Why do we eat haggis on Burns Night?

We always address the haggis, or “great chieftain o’ the pudding race”, on Burns Night, but why do we eat this spicy meat dish in tribute to the Bard?

Did you know that Ayrshire-born poet Robert Burns wrote Address to a Haggis to celebrate his appreciation of the humble haggis. So, since his death, Burns – who was born on January 25th 1759 and died in July 1796 – and haggis have been forever linked. It has been the main ingredient to a successful Burns Supper for more than 220 years!

How to order your Scottish haggis by post

This January 25th Scott of Scott Brothers will, naturally, be tucking into a Scott Brothers Butchers’ haggis.

If you are organising a Burns Supper this year, for however many people, head to Scott Brothers Butchers to choose your haggis or order online and take advantage of the Post-a-haggis service.

And if you want to eat healthier despite being on a budget this winter, here are some tips from the butchers.

To guarantee delivery, Scott advises to order Post-a-haggis on/before January 19th for next day delivery on January 20th. Haggis has a generous shelf life if kept refrigerated.

Please note: The last day for Post-a-haggis ordering is January 24th for January 25th arrival (but courier delivery could be up to 9pm at night). 

