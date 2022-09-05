How to eat better – despite being on budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Lifestyle

How to eat better – despite being on budget

In partnership with Scott Brothers Butchers
September 5 2022, 9.00am
picture of healthy food, meat, eggs and veg

Homeowners across Scotland are facing a number of financial challenges with fuel and energy prices rocketing – so healthier foods are sometimes swapped for cheaper, more convenient options.

But, healthy eating does not need to cost a fortune, says Scott Jarron of Scott Brothers Butchers Dundee. It is possible to create cheap healthy meals.

Scott said: “People default to what is cheap – which is usually processed foods – but it’s not cheaper in the long run and it’s so much worse for your health.

“Food delivery apps have made it more tempting and convenient to order takeaways, but they are expensive and not good for you.

“Food is ‘fuel for your body’ and we should all be following ‘a healthy balanced diet’ but we need to get more experimental and creative in the kitchen so we are not wasting food, or money.”

The butcher recognises that householders are looking for more affordable ways to feed the family, so he has come up with five tips for making your meals go further – and three meal cheats you can enjoy in your family.

5 ways to make good food go further

1. Bulk it up:

You don’t have to stop buying quality meat. Instead, add other quality products to it to bulk it up and make it go further. Scott said: “I can feed my own family of four for two nights with 1lb of mince. It’s all about bulking it up with sauce, pulses and vegetables. The trick is to make it as tasty as possible.”

2. Freeze:

When freezing food to make it last longer, first allow it to cool, then place it in a sealed container with the contents and date of freezing clearly marked.

3. Batch cook:

Once you have cooked your meal, take the lid off, let it cool down and put it in a sealable container in the fridge for four-to-five days. Mince on a Monday can quickly become chilli on a Tuesday or spaghetti Bolognese on a Wednesday.

4. Portion control:

It has been proven that if you cook for yourself, you actually eat less, because we are more respectful about what goes into preparing a meal. We don’t all need the amount we think. Top tip: before a meal, have a glass of water from the tap. This will reduce the amount you eat.

5. Same meals two days-in-a-row:

“When I was younger, everyone had mince on a Monday (and fish on a Friday), but in my family we also had mince on a Tuesday and Wednesday too,” explained Scott. Don’t be afraid to eat the same meal on consecutive days. You could even consider haggis two nights running which is both affordable and delicious.

Top 3 cheap healthy meals

“You don’t have to go out or buy in to have something special. It can take practice, but you will be amazed at what you can do in your own kitchen,” insists Scott from Scott Brothers. And you do not need to be a MasterChef applicant to do it either!

Below are some quick and easy meal cheats from the family butcher that are tasty as well as affordable.

A picture of a pan of mince

  • MINCE: One of the nation’s favourite evening meal staples is mince. Scott explains how much further the cost of two home deliveries (at £20 each) can go when you swap it for buying quality meat from your local butcher. He says that £40 can buy 8lb of mince, which could create 64 meals – as he says he can use 1lb of mince to feed his family-of-four TWICE.

A picture of slices of chicken breast from Scott Brothers, Dundee butchers

  • CHICKEN: Scott has some top tips for creating a tasty chicken dish, on a budget. Buy a chicken fillet, roast it in the oven and season it. Then if you slice it thinly, it goes much further. Serve the slices of fillet on a bed of rice, or with salad and salsa. This chicken dish costs around £1-2 per portion, compared to £10-plus in a restaurant.

A picture of slives of steak on a bed of salad from Scott Brothers, Dundee butchers (this is one of our top 3 cheap healthy meals)

  • STEAK: Steak is traditionally thought of as an expensive meat, but the butcher has a top tip that should mean we do not have to give up this luxury, despite tightening our purse strings. He said: “Buy a 6oz rump steak, cook it medium rare and allow it to rest, then slice thinly. Serve up a simple salad – use olive oil and lemon to create a dressing, don’t buy one – and lay the sliced steak on top.” This simple steak salad is around £4 per portion, saving around £6-per-serving when ordering it in a restaurant.

RECIPE: Scott’s Spaghetti Bolognese – for £2.11 per person!

A picture of spaghetti bolognese in a dish, it is one of the cheap healthy meals suggested by Scott's Brothers

Ingredients and cost for Spaghetti Bolognese (serves 4)

  • 450gm mince… £5.40
  • 1 medium onion (chopped small)… 30p
  • 20ml (1 x tablespoon) tomato puree… 5p
  • 1 x 400g tin chopped tomatoes… 45p
  • 1 garlic clove (finely chopped)… 5p
  • 1 teaspoon dried Italian herbs… 5p
  • 400ml water… FREE
  • 1 x teaspoon (level) sugar… 5p
  • 1 x teaspoon (level) salt… 5p
  • ½ teaspoon (level) Black pepper… 25p
  • 500gm Spaghetti pasta… £1.80

Method

  1. Preheat (medium heat) a pot or high-sided pan and add a little olive oil, then add the onions and garlic. Once they start to brown, add the mince to brown. Mash the mince as it browns with the back of a large spoon, or something similar, so that it breaks into down the larger lumps. Add the Italian herbs and mix well.
  2. Add the tomato puree and chopped tomatoes and stir over the heat for a few minutes to mix the ingredients well.
  3. Add salt and pepper, and simmer for about 45 minutes.
  4. Once cooked, set the Bolognese aside and stir through a teaspoon of sugar.
  5. Cook your pasta and serve.

Scott explained: “This recipe easily feeds four hungry adults and based on ingredient cost works out at £2.11 per person. I would suggest that these are large portions, so it would be quite feasible that this recipe would feed 6 people, meaning that the cost per person is £1.41 – pretty budget friendly for a quality healthy meal.

“Not feeding that many people? Simply wait until the Bolognese is cool, then portion off and keep in the freezer to enjoy at another time. Write the name of the meal and date on the container.

“We recommend keeping frozen meals for no longer than three months.”

Top tips: Want to bulk out the meal a little? Why not add a tin of baked beans near the end of the cook? Or cut a couple of slices of bacon up into small pieces and add them when browning off the onions? The best thing about cooking at home is that you can be as creative as you like when making cheap healthy meals!

Everything should be eaten in moderation as part of a healthy, balanced diet, which includes quality meat. When it comes to selecting the meat they sell at Scott Brothers Butchers, Scott and the team are very choosy. It has to be great quality, well brought up and local, from farms where the animals have been properly reared and treated.

See the huge selection of meat products on Scott Brothers’ website. It also sells healthy ready meals and butcher boxes as well as sauces, sides and seasonings from its ‘larder’ section.

 

