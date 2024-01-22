First look at proposed new Magdalen Green footbridge in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

First look at proposed new Magdalen Green footbridge in Dundee

Proposals to replace the bridge were first revealed back in 2019.

By James Simpson
How the new Magdalen Green footbridge could look. Image: Dundee City Council
How the new Magdalen Green footbridge could look. Image: Dundee City Council

New concept designs to replace an ageing footbridge at Magdalen Green have been revealed.

Dundee City Council has secured Sustrans Places for Everyone funding for the next stages of design for a new structure.

Proposals to transform the bridge, which connects the popular park with the waterfront and Riverside Drive, were first revealed back in 2019.

Now the council has appointed Stantec to carry out further consultation from this month.

The footbridge connects Magdalen Green to Riverside Drive.

Workshops are also expected to run in February to gather more feedback on the concept designs.

It’s hoped that any new designs will allow the bridge to be fully accessible for all users.

Overhead view from Riverside Drive Image: Stantec
Midway across the bridge. Image: Stantec

The council’s fair work, economic growth and infrastructure convener, Councillor Steven Rome, said the drawings provided a “stunning” look at what could be achieved.

He said: “This is yet another major step forward in this project and follows on from the original community engagement that was carried out.

“The new concept designs are a stunning look at what could be achieved by this project.

“I would encourage everyone who is interested to get involved in this latest phase of consultation.”

A report to councillors in 2023 advised that the project will require further financial commitment to take it forward for construction.

More information regarding the project can be found by clicking here.

