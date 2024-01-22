First look at proposed new Magdalen Green footbridge in Dundee

New concept designs to replace an ageing footbridge at Magdalen Green have been revealed.

Dundee City Council has secured Sustrans Places for Everyone funding for the next stages of design for a new structure.

Proposals to transform the bridge, which connects the popular park with the waterfront and Riverside Drive, were first revealed back in 2019.

Now the council has appointed Stantec to carry out further consultation from this month.

Workshops are also expected to run in February to gather more feedback on the concept designs.

It’s hoped that any new designs will allow the bridge to be fully accessible for all users.

The council’s fair work, economic growth and infrastructure convener, Councillor Steven Rome, said the drawings provided a “stunning” look at what could be achieved.

He said: “This is yet another major step forward in this project and follows on from the original community engagement that was carried out.

“The new concept designs are a stunning look at what could be achieved by this project.

“I would encourage everyone who is interested to get involved in this latest phase of consultation.”

A report to councillors in 2023 advised that the project will require further financial commitment to take it forward for construction.

More information regarding the project can be found by clicking here.