Home News Dundee

Dundonians asked for input into design for new West End footbridge

By David Nicoll
July 27 2022, 5.31pm Updated: July 27 2022, 5.33pm
The footbridge connects Magdalen Green to Riverside Drive.
The footbridge connects Magdalen Green to Riverside Drive.

Dundee City Council is seeking the views of West End residents to help shape a new footbridge design.

The ageing Magdalen Green walkway is due to be dismantled and the council wants insight from pedestrians to inform designs for a replacement.

It connects the popular park and Riverside Drive and is the only remaining structure from the old Magdalen Green Railway station which shut down in 1956.

But after many years of reliable and valued service, the bridge is not meeting the demands of local needs.

Magdalen Green bridge funding gained

Sustrans, a charity that promotes walking and other sustainable forms of transport such as cycling across the UK, first promised cash for the project three years ago.

West End Councillor Fraser Macpherson said: “I have had residents’ feedback over a long period commenting that the old existing footbridge has seen better days and is not suitable for wheelchair users or good for cyclists.

A bid was made to Sustrans to try to secure money from the Places for Everyone fund to assess the feasibility of replacing it.

“This initial bid was successful which has allowed design work to progress. However, a more substantial funding award will be necessary to actually deliver the new footbridge.”

Public consultation

The decision to seek local views in the form of a public consultation was outlined by Steven Rome, depute convener of the city development committee: “Because the current structure is nearing the end of its useful life we are applying for funding for a replacement, but we wanted to make sure that people who use it and who live close by have a say in the process.

“As the first stage we are trying to find out about how people use Magdalen Green and the current footbridge, and what they think about the proposed future bridge.

“By the end of the summer when we have the results we will use them to help inform the funding application and future design phases for the bridge and surrounding environment.”

“This requires Sustrans to approve the design and the project to gain sufficient support by Sustrans to allow for an award to build the replacement footbridge to go ahead; hence the importance of the public engagement now taking place.”

Past and present needs

Any new design will need to strike a balance between providing essential access while complementing the character of the local area.

West End ward colleague Councillor Michael Crichton explained: “What’s clear is that, although a modern accessible bridge would be a boon for people in wheelchairs, motorised scooters, using prams and also cyclists, it is vitally important that any replacement is in keeping with the conservation area and looks right for the historic Magdalen Green.”

Local residents group Friends of Magdalen Green said its members only hope any replacement will be “in keeping with the area.”

