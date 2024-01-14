Tony Watt addresses Dundee United transfer rumours and lifts lid on rollercoaster fan relationship

Tony Watt is accustomed to seeing his name when the rumour mill kicks into gear.

However, the Dundee United striker reckons his future remains at Tannadice – unless a Saudi club throws a few million his way.

The former Celtic, Motherwell and Hearts man, who is contracted to the Tangerines until the summer of 2025, has swatted away social media suggestions that he could be made available this month.

Watt remains a key player for Jim Goodwin’s side, most recently notching the winner in last Friday night’s victory over Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

“There is talk in every window that I can leave,” Watt acknowledged. “It is not coming from me, the manager (Goodwin) or Luigi (Capuano, CEO).

“I am happy here. It has taken me a bit of time to settle because of everything that has happened. But I am settled here and, unless something crazy happens, then I will be part of the furniture at Dundee United.

He joked: “Unless some Saudi Arabian club comes in and gives me a couple of million pounds a year then I don’t think I am going anywhere.”

Watt: I can’t thank fans enough

And Watt believes he is beginning to build a bond with United faithful.

He was loaned out to St Mirren last January and his Tannadice career appeared to be doomed, with the player conceding that he would “love” to stay in Paisley.

However, widespread changes at the club – including in the dugout – saw him return to Tayside and he has scored nine goals in 27 outings this term.

Watt lapped up the celebrations with the travelling Arabs in Inverness.

“I am loving it, and the way the fans are reacting to me,” he continued. “It has taken a while for me to win them over – and rightly so, with everything going on.

“I just want to be a big plus in their eyes and I can’t thank them enough for the way they have taken to me. It has taken a while, but it seems to be turning a wee bit.”