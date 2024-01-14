Tony Watt addresses Dundee United transfer rumours and lifts lid on rollercoaster fan relationship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tony Watt addresses Dundee United transfer rumours and lifts lid on rollercoaster fan relationship

Watt says he is 'part of the furniture' at Tannadice.

By Alan Temple
Match-winner Tony Watt shows his delight
Match-winner Tony Watt shows his delight. Image: SNS

Tony Watt is accustomed to seeing his name when the rumour mill kicks into gear.

However, the Dundee United striker reckons his future remains at Tannadice – unless a Saudi club throws a few million his way.

The former Celtic, Motherwell and Hearts man, who is contracted to the Tangerines until the summer of 2025, has swatted away social media suggestions that he could be made available this month.

Watt remains a key player for Jim Goodwin’s side, most recently notching the winner in last Friday night’s victory over Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Dundee United fans lap up Tony Watt's winner in Inverness
Dundee United fans lap up Watt’s winner. Image: Richard Wiseman / Dundee United FC

“There is talk in every window that I can leave,” Watt acknowledged. “It is not coming from me, the manager (Goodwin) or Luigi (Capuano, CEO). 

“I am happy here. It has taken me a bit of time to settle because of everything that has happened.  But I am settled here and, unless something crazy happens, then I will be part of the furniture at Dundee United.

He joked: “Unless some Saudi Arabian club comes in and gives me a couple of million pounds a year then I don’t think I am going anywhere.”

Watt: I can’t thank fans enough

And Watt believes he is beginning to build a bond with United faithful.

He was loaned out to St Mirren last January and his Tannadice career appeared to be doomed, with the player conceding that he would “love” to stay in Paisley.

However, widespread changes at the club – including in the dugout – saw him return to Tayside and he has scored nine goals in 27 outings this term.

Watt lapped up the celebrations with the travelling Arabs in Inverness.

Tony Watt slots home from close range
Watt slots home from close range. Image: SNS

“I am loving it, and the way the fans are reacting to me,” he continued. “It has taken a while for me to win them over – and rightly so, with everything going on.

“I just want to be a big plus in their eyes and I can’t thank them enough for the way they have taken to me. It has taken a while, but it seems to be turning a wee bit.”

