Perth High football hero set to take over grandad’s 50-year-old spinal therapy firm

Bruno Nowrotek is offering 'unique' methods of spinal rehabilitation.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Bruno Nowrotek, right, with grandad Bruce Band.
Bruno Nowrotek, right, is in line to take over grandad Bruce Band's 50-year-old spinal therapy firm. Image: Bruno Nowrotek

A Perth teen who played an integral role in his school making history on the football field is forging a career in alternative spinal therapy.

Bruno Nowrotek, 18, was in goal throughout Perth High School’s run to only their second-ever Senior Boys Shield.

The campaign culminated in May last year when Bruno made a string of key saves to help Perth defeat Holyrood Secondary School in the final at Hampden Park.

Now, rather than target a place in university, he intends to carry on his grandad’s “unique” spinal therapy business.

Bruno Nowrotek set to take over grandad’s business

Bruno’s grandad, Bruce Band, has been running his firm for around 50 years.

Despite turning 80 this May, Bruce still works four days a week.

But the stage is set for Bruno to succeed him.

“I have been working with him for the past four years,” Bruno said.

“I have been learning the trade from him, the technique, how to use it, what to explain to patients, and understanding everything about the spine, the nervous system and absolutely everything that he does.

“Grandad is not getting any younger and he wants me to slowly take over what he does.”

‘Unique’ spinal therapy technique

Bruno already has his own clients, working part-time in Perth on weekdays and running Bruce’s Glasgow clinic on Sundays.

He also studies sports and soft tissue therapy at Perth College.

He says he delivers “a unique technique” of rehabilitation.

Bruno Nowrotek with the Senior Boys Shield at Hampden.
Winning the Senior Boys Shield at Hampden was a big achievement for Bruno Nowrotek. Image: Bruno Nowrotek

“Grandad has never met anyone that does it the way he does it,” Bruno added.

“It is not taught anywhere.

“It is not like what you get from a chiropractor who would be clicking and cracking.

“It is not physical, so there aren’t exercises, and it is not like massaging muscles.

“It is about the alignment of the vertebrae.”

Method ‘has helped Trump and Sir Alex’

He says this is achieved through “freeing the vertebrae from the nerve by moving it back into place” using the thumb.

Bruno added: “Most of the time I will have people who have already been to chiropractors, osteopaths and doctors and have been told there is nothing that can be done to help them.

“When I am telling people that what they have been told by a professional doctor is wrong, it is hard for me to say – particularly coming from an 18-year-old lad.

“They ask ‘how do I know?’

“But I really do believe I know what I am talking about – and the results show in the patients myself and my grandad have treated.

“He was taught by a bone setter when he was younger who wanted to pass on the information and didn’t want this method to die.

“Grandad has sorted famous people such as Donald Trump and footballers such as Alex Ferguson.”

Former Perth High School pupil has entrepreneurial parent

Plunging straight into the world of work – never mind running a business – is a far cry from the comparatively carefree days of school.

But Bruce has strong role models in the form of his parents – not just his grandad.

Bruno Nowrotek with dad Arek, mum Aga and sister Lena.
Bruno celebrates his 18th birthday with dad Arek, mum Aga and sister Lena. Image: Bruno Nowrotek

They are both from Poland but met after separately moving to Scotland.

Mother Aga, who moved to Perth in 2001, has a business called Catering Twist and also runs the staff cafe at the Stagecoach head office in Dunkeld Road.

Arek arrived in Edinburgh in 2007. He is now a visitor management project coordinator for Perth and Kinross Council with a focus on reducing problems arising from wild camping.

The family, completed by Bruno’s sister Lena, 14, live in Craigie.

Belated return to football after Hampden glory

The former Craigie Primary School pupil has played football for Bridge of Earn, Letham, Pitfour in St Madoes and Riverside West End in Dundee.

The 6-foot-2-inch goalkeeper has also had professional youth trials at Hibernian, Dundee and St Johnstone, where he trained for a month.

After the Hampden success, Bruce joined Luncarty, but he initially struggled to settle and took a five-month break from football.

Bruno Nowrotek in goal.
Bruno Nowrotek is back playing football after a five-month break. Image: Bruno Nowrotek

This was due to a disagreement with the manager but a new boss persuaded him to return to training towards the end of 2023.

“The most important thing for me in football is enjoying it and I wasn’t seeming to enjoy it as much,” Bruno said.

“It can’t be cup finals at Hampden every week – but you can still enjoy playing.”

Conversation