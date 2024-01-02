Tony Watt buoyed by 2023 turnaround after being ‘caned’ – as Dundee United ace reveals why neighbours can expect champagne

As his Dundee United career threatened to disintegrate in the first half of 2023, Tony Watt never imagined he would finish the year wearing the captain’s armband and smashing home a hat-trick at Tannadice.

And as 2024 begins, the United forward is adamant there is nowhere he would rather be.

Watt, 30, joined St Mirren on loan last January after falling out of favour under previous Terrors head coach Liam Fox, later giving an interview stating: “I love it at St Mirren, and I’d love to come back”.

Given he is contracted to United until the summer of 2025, if ruffled a few feathers back in Tayside.

If it wasn’t for Luigi and the manager, I wouldn’t have been back. Tony Watt

However, bridges have been built and Watt – a regular starter and vice-captain to Ross Docherty – is fresh from notching a birthday hat-trick against Partick Thistle last Friday.

Tony Watt was the hat-trick hero against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS“I remember that interview, saying I wouldn’t be back,” recalled Watt. “And the owner (Mark Ogren) wasn’t happy. The gaffer (Goodwin) and Luigi (Capuano, CEO) caned me for it!

“But the truth is, if it wasn’t for Luigi and the manager, I wouldn’t have been back because I was so upset about how I’d been treated.

“I would have never seen myself scoring a hat-trick for Dundee United in the last game of 2023. I would have bet against that.

“But I’m delighted I’m here, and the togetherness we have shown over that few weeks has been incredible. The best thing that could have happened to me was coming back and playing for this club. It’s a privilege.”

Enjoying every minute 🧡🏟️ time to kick on 😎 https://t.co/md85XVRf4I — Tony Watt (@32watto) January 1, 2024

Champagne for the neighbours

Watt’s treble against the Jags marked his first ever career hat-trick, taking his tally for the season to eight despite playing much of the campaign in a more withdrawn role.

“My last hat-trick was at youth level,” Watt continued. “Or there might have been one in a reserve game with Standard Liege.

“But I’d never scored three goals in a professional game. It was a special night; 30th birthday, captaining the team. That match ball will be getting framed and put up in the house. It’s a nice memento.”

Should he hit the net against at Gayfield tonight, it remains to be seen whether Watt will replicate his chicken celebration – which he later revealed was due to his decision to get a coop in his garden.

Expanding on the explanation, Watt said: “I wasn’t allowed a dog – my missus doesn’t want a dog in the house because I travel some days. It wouldn’t be fair on it.

“So, we compromised on chickens. I’ve not got them yet, but I’m looking forward to seeing how the first omelette goes.”

He added: “My neighbours will probably hate me – but I’ll sweeten them with a couple of nice bottles of champagne next Christmas!”

Pulling in the same direction

Meanwhile, Watt has spoken of his pride after more than £6,000 was raised for the family of United assistant manager Lee Sharp following the passing of his partner, Angela.

Watt launched the Crowdfunder on behalf of the squad last week.

As you guys would have seen this week our Assistant Manager lost his wife at 45 years old. The team are having a fundraiser to help towards costs! £2.50 donation will give you a chance to win 1/4 tops 👍🏼https://t.co/vIPK3zJFAx pic.twitter.com/Rt0x0HI97R — Tony Watt (@32watto) December 23, 2023

He added: “I’m so proud of everyone who has donated. It shows what sort of people are out there. Sharpy doesn’t even know about it – if he does, he’ll probably batter me!

“But we’ll always pull in the same direction. Sharpy has a family here and we’re all there for him.”