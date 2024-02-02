Ross Graham patience paying off as Dundee United star aims to spark selection headache

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross Graham patience paying off as Dundee United star aims to spark selection headache

The defender has deputised for the injured Declan Gallagher in recent weeks.

By Craig Cairns
Ross Graham has had a run in the Dundee United team recently. Image: SNS.
Ross Graham has had to bide his time for a run in the Dundee United team.

The towering defender spent most of the first half of the season as back up to Declan Gallagher and Kevin Holt, who chalked up seven clean sheets from their first 11 Scottish Championship outings.

After Gallagher picked up an injury at the start of the year, Graham was given his chance.

He and the rest of the United defence were given the run-around in their next match by George Oakley as the Morton striker netted a hat-trick at Tannadice.

But they have responded with two clean sheets versus Inverness and Dunfermline.

Now Graham wants to give manager Jim Goodwin, who has been impressed by his performances, a selection headache when Gallagher is fit enough to return.

Ross Graham during Dundee United training. Image: SNS.

“You just have to be patient, which I think I have been,” said Graham.

“You just have to keep working hard behind the scenes and wait for that opportunity to come around.

“You never know when it might come, if there is an injury during the game or during the week.

“You have to make sure you are ready for the Saturday whenever called upon.

“I think anyone is happy when they get a run-out. I am just taking each game as it comes and trying to put in good performances.

“Our main objective as a back four and as a team collectively is to try to get clean sheets as much as we can.

“That sets good foundations to go and try to win games.

Dundee United's Ross Graham strides out of defence
Ross Graham strides out of defence against Dunfermline. Image: Richard Wiseman/Dundee United FC

“I think when you look at the squad we have now, there is a lot of strength in depth.

“With that you know you need to be at it every game you play.

“You have to produce good performances and make sure you keep hold of that jersey.”

Dundee United are still chasing another central defender to provide cover for their Championship title push.

A right-sided centre-back is on their shopping list, with the left-footed Graham currently deputising on the right side of the central defensive pairing.

The 22-year-old looks set to retain his place for United’s trip to Ayr on Saturday – and he isn’t fazed by the challenge of playing on his weaker side.

“I am enjoying it and it is something new for me,” he said.

“I am just taking it game by game, hopefully getting better and more comfortable in that position.

“But at the end of the day I am just happy to be on the pitch.”

