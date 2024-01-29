Ross Docherty reveals bespoke Dundee United training plan after injury woes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Ross Docherty reveals bespoke Dundee United training plan after injury woes

United will tailor Docherty's fitness work in a bid to keep any niggles at bay.

By Alan Temple
Ross Docherty in action for Dundee United
Back in business: Ross Docherty on Saturday. Image: SNS

Dundee United have crafted a bespoke training regime for Ross Docherty in a bid to ensure the Tannadice captain is back for good.

Docherty, 31, returned to action in United’s 0-0 draw against Dunfermline on Saturday following a frustrating seven weeks on the sidelines with a calf complaint.

The former Partick Thistle and Ayr United ace has also endured issues with both hamstrings and his groin during a maddening campaign.

Dundee United captain Ross Docherty limps off injured against AIrdrie
Ross Docherty, right, leaves the field at Airdrie earlier this term. Image: SNS

He has been restricted to 16 starts in 29 competitive games.

As such, Docherty, boss Jim Goodwin and the club’s medical staff have put their heads together in a bid to ensure he gets back to full fitness – and remains so.

“The way I train and play; it is always high intensity,” said Docherty. “So, we are keeping an eye on that, and trying to almost tailor it.

“They have specific stuff for me in the gym rather than what other boys are doing, or what a blanket gym programme might look like. We are working together, and I need to be comfortable with it as well.

“It is definitely working at the moment and hopefully that stays the same.”

Ross Docherty warming up for Dundee United.
Ross Docherty warming up for United. Image: SNS

He added: “It has been challenging mentally, of course it has been. But you learn to deal with things like that.

“The boys have been great; the manager has been amazing, and the medical staff have been helpful as well. Hopefully we have got it right and we can go and finish the season on a high.”

Time to gel

Docherty’s return to action was a less than satisfactory one.

The Tangerines failed to win a league game at home for the sixth time in 11 attempts this season, with the hosts proving unable to breach a laudable Dunfermline defence.

However, Docherty believes the Terrors’ momentum will build during the run-in.

Deniz Mehmet produces a stunning save to deny Archie Meekison
Deniz Mehmet produces a stunning save to deny Archie Meekison. Image: Craig Brown Photography.

“Knowing where I was on Saturday, and knowing we had one or two in the same boat who haven’t played for a few weeks, you maybe miss that sharpness,” added Docherty.

“I am not making any excuses, but I think (sharpness) that will come. We have new players in, and we need to gel as a unit.”

With Raith Rovers succumbing to a 3-2 defeat at home against Inverness, the forgettable draw at Tannadice saw United move a point ahead of the Fifers at the summit of the Championship.

Docherty added: “I can see why everyone is disappointed. We know there are things we need to work on but, at the end of the day, we have gained a point on the chasing pack.”

