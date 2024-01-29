Ross Docherty reveals bespoke Dundee United training plan after injury woes

Dundee United have crafted a bespoke training regime for Ross Docherty in a bid to ensure the Tannadice captain is back for good.

Docherty, 31, returned to action in United’s 0-0 draw against Dunfermline on Saturday following a frustrating seven weeks on the sidelines with a calf complaint.

The former Partick Thistle and Ayr United ace has also endured issues with both hamstrings and his groin during a maddening campaign.

He has been restricted to 16 starts in 29 competitive games.

As such, Docherty, boss Jim Goodwin and the club’s medical staff have put their heads together in a bid to ensure he gets back to full fitness – and remains so.

“The way I train and play; it is always high intensity,” said Docherty. “So, we are keeping an eye on that, and trying to almost tailor it.

“They have specific stuff for me in the gym rather than what other boys are doing, or what a blanket gym programme might look like. We are working together, and I need to be comfortable with it as well.

“It is definitely working at the moment and hopefully that stays the same.”

He added: “It has been challenging mentally, of course it has been. But you learn to deal with things like that.

“The boys have been great; the manager has been amazing, and the medical staff have been helpful as well. Hopefully we have got it right and we can go and finish the season on a high.”

Time to gel

Docherty’s return to action was a less than satisfactory one.

The Tangerines failed to win a league game at home for the sixth time in 11 attempts this season, with the hosts proving unable to breach a laudable Dunfermline defence.

However, Docherty believes the Terrors’ momentum will build during the run-in.

“Knowing where I was on Saturday, and knowing we had one or two in the same boat who haven’t played for a few weeks, you maybe miss that sharpness,” added Docherty.

“I am not making any excuses, but I think (sharpness) that will come. We have new players in, and we need to gel as a unit.”

With Raith Rovers succumbing to a 3-2 defeat at home against Inverness, the forgettable draw at Tannadice saw United move a point ahead of the Fifers at the summit of the Championship.

Docherty added: “I can see why everyone is disappointed. We know there are things we need to work on but, at the end of the day, we have gained a point on the chasing pack.”