Domestic abuser hounded Fife ex-partner for nearly three years after break-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Domestic abuser hounded Fife ex-partner for nearly three years after break-up

Gregor Monson was warned to stay away from the woman after his campaign of harassment

By Ciaran Shanks
Gregor Monson. Image: Facebook.
Gregor Monson. Image: Facebook.

A woman from Fife was bombarded with hundreds of messages and voicemails from her violent ex-partner for nearly three years after they broke up.

Gregor Monson repeatedly demanded closure as to why the relationship ended and accused her of being “cruel” for kicking him out of the flat they shared.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard previously how Monson left pleading voicemails that were as long as 45 minutes, as well as sending social media messages at all hours of the day.

He had admitted two separate instances of attacking her during the initial Covid-19 lockdown.

Monson has now been ordered to stay away from his former girlfriend for the next three years, as well as being placed on a programme for domestic abusers.

Relationship ended after abuse

A sheriff was told how 24-year-old Monson first got together with the woman in around 2017 but the relationship became rocky around October 2019.

The couple would argue “regularly” but Monson moved in with her in April the following year, during lockdown.

On May 4 2020, Monson pushed her on the body, causing her to fall.

The final straw would come nine days later when the relationship was ended by the woman after Monson grabbed her arm and placed it behind her back, before pushing her to the ground.

However, Monson refused to accept her decision and spent the next two years harassing her via social media.

Gregor Monson
Domestic abuser Gregor Monson. Image: Facebook.

An agreed narrative from the Crown Office stated: “The accused contacted her on Twitter, Snapchat, Google Hangouts and began leaving voice messages.

“There were hundreds of messages and these would be sent day and night.

“On July 12, he sent two emails asking for closure and claimed he was waking up with panic attacks.

“In September 2020, he began leaving voicemails that were up to 45 minutes long.

“The complainer received voicemails daily for around a month.

“The accused referenced watching her Spotify account and references specific songs.

“He said she was cruel for kicking him out of the flat.

“He refers to her new partner. He said he had read articles about ghosting someone.”

Online abuse

In April 2022, the woman made a post on Twitter about her new partner which prompted public responses and messages from Monson.

Between that month and September 2022, Monson posted several things on the social media platform about her and the police were eventually contacted.

Monson, of Main Street, Larbert, pled guilty to repeatedly seizing the woman’s body, pushing her on the body, persistently sending her messages on social media and phoning her between October 1 2019 and July 8 2022 at addresses in Cellardyke and Dunblane.

Defence solicitor Gary Foulis said Monson was happy to comply with the Caledonian Programme which aims to prevent men from committing further domestic offences.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown referenced “concerning issues” in the criminal justice social work report about Monson not taking full responsibility for his actions.

However, the sheriff said she was satisfied Monson was “motivated” to address his issues and placed him on the programme for two years, along with a supervision requirement.

Monson was also made subject of a non-harassment order aimed to prevent him approaching or contacting the woman for three years.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Kimberley Hood. Image: Facebook.
Woman caused chaos in Fife pub before aiming transphobic abuse at police
Sarah Ali at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Forfar carer embezzled £3k from client in blank cheque scam
Grant Stainer was told he was on the 'doorstep of Perth Prison and asking to be let in.'
Abusive Perth window fitter left 156 voicemails on ex's mobile as he booted her…
Gwen Ferguson stole - then binned - £5k of goods.
Fife Amazon gran thief-catcher-turned-crook gets unpaid work order
Murderer's 'pointless' Perth Prison punishment after being caught with SIM card
Nicola Hutton appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Woman dragged passenger from Perth bus and kicked him in head during savage attack
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — 'I didn’t even ken that was a law'
French Holocaust denier in Anstruther
Holocaust denier found in Fife loses extradition fight
A closeup shot of a soap artist's hands making soap sculpture at youth prison in Stockton, California; Shutterstock ID 1977451640; purchase_order: ; job:
Perth prisoner claims weaponised toothbrush was for 'carving soap sculptures'
O'Donnell appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court.
Couple terrorised in Stirling city centre by knife-wielding stranger