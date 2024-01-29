Domestic abuser hounded Fife ex-partner for nearly three years after break-up

A woman from Fife was bombarded with hundreds of messages and voicemails from her violent ex-partner for nearly three years after they broke up.

Gregor Monson repeatedly demanded closure as to why the relationship ended and accused her of being “cruel” for kicking him out of the flat they shared.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard previously how Monson left pleading voicemails that were as long as 45 minutes, as well as sending social media messages at all hours of the day.

He had admitted two separate instances of attacking her during the initial Covid-19 lockdown.

Monson has now been ordered to stay away from his former girlfriend for the next three years, as well as being placed on a programme for domestic abusers.

Relationship ended after abuse

A sheriff was told how 24-year-old Monson first got together with the woman in around 2017 but the relationship became rocky around October 2019.

The couple would argue “regularly” but Monson moved in with her in April the following year, during lockdown.

On May 4 2020, Monson pushed her on the body, causing her to fall.

The final straw would come nine days later when the relationship was ended by the woman after Monson grabbed her arm and placed it behind her back, before pushing her to the ground.

However, Monson refused to accept her decision and spent the next two years harassing her via social media.

An agreed narrative from the Crown Office stated: “The accused contacted her on Twitter, Snapchat, Google Hangouts and began leaving voice messages.

“There were hundreds of messages and these would be sent day and night.

“On July 12, he sent two emails asking for closure and claimed he was waking up with panic attacks.

“In September 2020, he began leaving voicemails that were up to 45 minutes long.

“The complainer received voicemails daily for around a month.

“The accused referenced watching her Spotify account and references specific songs.

“He said she was cruel for kicking him out of the flat.

“He refers to her new partner. He said he had read articles about ghosting someone.”

Online abuse

In April 2022, the woman made a post on Twitter about her new partner which prompted public responses and messages from Monson.

Between that month and September 2022, Monson posted several things on the social media platform about her and the police were eventually contacted.

Monson, of Main Street, Larbert, pled guilty to repeatedly seizing the woman’s body, pushing her on the body, persistently sending her messages on social media and phoning her between October 1 2019 and July 8 2022 at addresses in Cellardyke and Dunblane.

Defence solicitor Gary Foulis said Monson was happy to comply with the Caledonian Programme which aims to prevent men from committing further domestic offences.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown referenced “concerning issues” in the criminal justice social work report about Monson not taking full responsibility for his actions.

However, the sheriff said she was satisfied Monson was “motivated” to address his issues and placed him on the programme for two years, along with a supervision requirement.

Monson was also made subject of a non-harassment order aimed to prevent him approaching or contacting the woman for three years.

