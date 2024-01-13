Trains through Perth and Stirling set to be affected by rockfall prevention works

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trains through Perth and Stirling set to be affected by rockfall prevention works

Network Rail engineers are set to deliver engineering works on the main Inverness-Edinburgh railway line from January 29.

By Ben MacDonald
A ScotRail train departs from Perth
Trains departing Perth will then head towards Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Rail users between Perth and Stirling have been advised to plan ahead due to upcoming safety works.

Network Rail engineers are set to undertake a four-day project to install specialist netting system on a rock cutting above the railway near Ratho.

The project will take place from Monday 29 January until Friday 2 February.

The works will help prevent stones potentially falling from a 10-metre high rockface above the line.

Engineers will install specialist netting and rock anchors on the long rock cutting near the old Ratho station.

What services will be affected?

ScotRail services from Inverness to Edinburgh will run through Fife and will not call at Stirling.

Coaches will replace trains on the LNER route between Edinburgh and Stirling/Inverness.

The services will still call at Perthshire stations, including Blair Atholl, Pitlochry and Dunkeld and Birnam.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail’s customer operations director, said: “Our advice to customers is that journey times may be longer as those services are diverted via Fife.

“We understand the disruption this will cause to customers’ journeys. It is essential that Network Rail carries out these works.

“We are working hard to finalise plans to provide alternative travel and will communicate that to customers in the coming days.”

The rockface at Ratho
Engineers will install netting and anchors to prevent rocks from falling near Ratho. Image: Network Rail

Liam Sumpter, Network Rail Scotland route director, said: “The work we are delivering is vital to the safe running of the railway and cannot be completed without a short closure of the line.

“We understand the inconvenience this project will cause to our customers. Plans will be in place to deliver these improvements as quickly as possible

“We thank passengers for their patience while we complete this safety-critical work.”

