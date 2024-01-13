Trains through Perth and Stirling set to be affected by rockfall prevention works

Rail users between Perth and Stirling have been advised to plan ahead due to upcoming safety works.

Network Rail engineers are set to undertake a four-day project to install specialist netting system on a rock cutting above the railway near Ratho.

The project will take place from Monday 29 January until Friday 2 February.

The works will help prevent stones potentially falling from a 10-metre high rockface above the line.

Engineers will install specialist netting and rock anchors on the long rock cutting near the old Ratho station.

What services will be affected?

ScotRail services from Inverness to Edinburgh will run through Fife and will not call at Stirling.

Coaches will replace trains on the LNER route between Edinburgh and Stirling/Inverness.

The services will still call at Perthshire stations, including Blair Atholl, Pitlochry and Dunkeld and Birnam.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail’s customer operations director, said: “Our advice to customers is that journey times may be longer as those services are diverted via Fife.

“We understand the disruption this will cause to customers’ journeys. It is essential that Network Rail carries out these works.

“We are working hard to finalise plans to provide alternative travel and will communicate that to customers in the coming days.”

Liam Sumpter, Network Rail Scotland route director, said: “The work we are delivering is vital to the safe running of the railway and cannot be completed without a short closure of the line.

“We understand the inconvenience this project will cause to our customers. Plans will be in place to deliver these improvements as quickly as possible

“We thank passengers for their patience while we complete this safety-critical work.”