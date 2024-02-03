St Johnstone boss Craig Levein hails Highland hero Benji Kimpioka and gives fitness update on three key men

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein hails Highland hero Benji Kimpioka and gives fitness update on three key men

The Swedish forward scored the decisive goal in a 1-0 victory over Ross County.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone celebrate their winning goal.
St Johnstone celebrate their winning goal. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein hailed his Highland hero after Benji Kimpioka scored the winner for the Perth side against Ross County.

The former Sunderland forward’s raw pace has never been in question but the quality of his goal in the 1-0 Dingwall victory suggested there is far more to his game than just running power.

“He has to be easier on himself because he’s trying to come into a new club and hit the ground running,” said Levein.

“The goal wasn’t just about speed – there was calmness there as well.

“Sometimes just having players with pace is enough to make a difference in a match.

“The goal wasn’t just pace and a simple finish – he put the ball right inside the post in the bottom corner and showed great precision.”

Saints are now into ninth place in the Premiership and this was their first league away win.

“It was always going to be a tough place to come – it’s never easy up here – so we needed to dig in and fight and run and chase,” said Levein.

“We had to do the ugly side of the game well.

“They had lots of crosses, but I felt we dealt with those fairly well and I wasn’t too stressed on the touchline.

“I didn’t feel under pressure.

“Sometimes you feel it on the touchline, but we dealt with their crosses really well.

“I don’t remember any one-on-ones or chances like that.

“We will all be going down the road quite happy.”

Key players out

Matt Smith, Liam Gordon and Dan Phillips all missed the match – adding to the sense of satisfaction.

“We went into the game without Dan, Matty and Liam, who have been our most consistent players this season,” said Levein.

“I thought our centre-backs were brilliant.”

All three have a chance of featuring against Hearts on Wednesday night, as does David Keltjens, who came off at half-time.

“It’s nothing major, just wee muscle strains, but if you put them in and it gets worse you’re looking at six weeks out.

“They were more precautions.

“Hopefully they will be alright for Wednesday but I thought the guys that came in were excellent.

“All in all, it was a pretty good game.”

