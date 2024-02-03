Firefighters tackle large grass fire in Abernethy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Firefighters tackle large grass fire in Abernethy

Four appliances are currently at the scene, believed to be near a disused quarry.

By Laura Devlin
Post Thumbnail

Firefighters are tackling a large grass fire at scrubland near Abernethy.

Four appliances are currently in attendance and have been at the scene for close to four hours.

Reports online suggest the fire is in an area close to the disused Abernethy Quarry.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are in attendance in the Abernethy area.

“There are four appliances at the scene.

“Two have been sent from Perth, one from Newburgh, and another from Auchtermuchty.

“The call came in at 14:08 and we are still on the scene.

“It’s a grass fire.”

More to follow.

More from Perth & Kinross

Police have taped off Stanley Crescent in Perth.
Police seal off Perth street after man, 34, 'seriously assaulted'
TV presenter, Danni Menzies with co-star Jonnie Irvin and Jean Johansson.
Perthshire TV presenter Danni Menzies' heartfelt tribute for Place In The Sun co-star
Stock photo of a woman receiving care from a worker
Crieff, Blairgowrie and Highland Perthshire landlords asked to house foreign care workers
How the new Perth Aldi store could look.
Work stops on Perth Aldi supermarket after Tesco legal challenge
Yellow weather warning for heavy rain in Perthshire.
27-hour heavy rain warning for parts of Perthshire
Matthew Dorans went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drink-drive suspect crashed after 90mph 'high intensity' police chase in Perthshire
To go with story by Alan Richardson. charged with breaching his SOPO with a camping holiday in Scone Picture shows; Kenneth Bond. .. Supplied by East Midlands Police Date; Unknown
Fife paedophile 'Dirty Tony' brought to court after Perthshire caravan break
Alessandro Varese and the fire at Perth's Blue Lagoon chip shop on Monday, January 29 2024.
Owner of Perth chippy says 'traumatic' fire could have destroyed his business
Perth High School and Breadalbane Academy.
Perth teacher who 'assisted pupils too much' during exam in bid to return to…
The charge relates to an incident in Thornhill, Stirlingshire.
Man in court accused of murdering brother in Stirlingshire village