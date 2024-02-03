Firefighters tackle large grass fire in Abernethy

Firefighters are tackling a large grass fire at scrubland near Abernethy.

Four appliances are currently in attendance and have been at the scene for close to four hours.

Reports online suggest the fire is in an area close to the disused Abernethy Quarry.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are in attendance in the Abernethy area.

“There are four appliances at the scene.

“Two have been sent from Perth, one from Newburgh, and another from Auchtermuchty.

“The call came in at 14:08 and we are still on the scene.

“It’s a grass fire.”

More to follow.