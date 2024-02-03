James McPake ’embarrassed’ by Dunfermline defeat as Pars boss explains Sam Fisher absence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James McPake ’embarrassed’ by Dunfermline defeat as Pars boss explains Sam Fisher absence

The Pars were beaten 5-0 mat home to Morton.

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline manager James McPake was 'embarrassed' by the performance. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline manager James McPake was 'embarrassed' by the performance. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline were “nowhere near it” in their 5-0 humbling at home to Morton, according to James McPake.

The Pars were soundly beaten at East End Park on Saturday thanks to goals from Jack Baird, George Oakley and a double from Darragh O’Connor.

In an injury-plagued season, Dunfermline were dealt a further blow with the news that defender Sam Fisher will be out for six to eight weeks with a calf injury.

He was replaced by Xavier Benjamin, who made his club debut but was given a torrid time – along with the rest of the Pars side – before he was replaced around the hour mark.

The 5-0 defeat leaves Dunfermline in eighth with ninth-placed Queen’s Park next at East End Park next weekend.

“I’m embarrassed,” said McPake. “Bitterly disappointed to be involved in that, embarrassed to be involved in it and lucky that it was only five.

James McPake’s Dunfermline were heavily beaten at home by Morton. Image: SNS.

“We were nowhere near it, it was men against boys, we’ve played them twice this season and credit to them, they’re on a great run, we looked like we’ve never faced a set-play before in football.

“I’m lost for words in terms of how bad it was.”

On Fisher’s absence, McPake added: “Sam will be out for six to eight weeks with a calf injury that he picked up in training on Wednesday.”

Dunfermline fan anger

The fourth goal was enough for some Dunfermline fans who began to leave in their numbers.

Though some stayed to the end to direct their anger towards the team.

“You’re not going lose 5-0 at home and expect them not to voice their displeasure, at half-time and full-time,” added McPake.

“They were completely right to. I’m surprised there were as many of them left at the end of the game, if I’m honest.

“We are looking over our back. Let’s not beat about the bush, we’re looking over out back. We’ve not won in a while. Queen’s Park got a good win today and they’re here next week.

“It’s not to say that it’s not important that we’re not looking over our back, we are looking over our back.”

James McPake's Dunfermline were heavily beaten at home by Morton. Image: SNS.
