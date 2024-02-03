James McPake ’embarrassed’ by Dunfermline defeat as Pars boss explains Sam Fisher absence

Dunfermline were “nowhere near it” in their 5-0 humbling at home to Morton, according to James McPake.

The Pars were soundly beaten at East End Park on Saturday thanks to goals from Jack Baird, George Oakley and a double from Darragh O’Connor.

In an injury-plagued season, Dunfermline were dealt a further blow with the news that defender Sam Fisher will be out for six to eight weeks with a calf injury.

He was replaced by Xavier Benjamin, who made his club debut but was given a torrid time – along with the rest of the Pars side – before he was replaced around the hour mark.

The 5-0 defeat leaves Dunfermline in eighth with ninth-placed Queen’s Park next at East End Park next weekend.

“I’m embarrassed,” said McPake. “Bitterly disappointed to be involved in that, embarrassed to be involved in it and lucky that it was only five.

“We were nowhere near it, it was men against boys, we’ve played them twice this season and credit to them, they’re on a great run, we looked like we’ve never faced a set-play before in football.

“I’m lost for words in terms of how bad it was.”

On Fisher’s absence, McPake added: “Sam will be out for six to eight weeks with a calf injury that he picked up in training on Wednesday.”

Dunfermline fan anger

The fourth goal was enough for some Dunfermline fans who began to leave in their numbers.

Though some stayed to the end to direct their anger towards the team.

“You’re not going lose 5-0 at home and expect them not to voice their displeasure, at half-time and full-time,” added McPake.

“They were completely right to. I’m surprised there were as many of them left at the end of the game, if I’m honest.

“We are looking over our back. Let’s not beat about the bush, we’re looking over out back. We’ve not won in a while. Queen’s Park got a good win today and they’re here next week.

“It’s not to say that it’s not important that we’re not looking over our back, we are looking over our back.”