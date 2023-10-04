Names revealed for Cross Tay Link Road and its bridge across Tay

The names of the Cross Tay Link Road and its bridge across the Tay have been revealed.

The road names – chosen by local schoolkids from a shortlist – were announced by Provost Xander McDade at a meeting of Perth and Kinross Council on Wednesday.

The road will be called the New Kingsway and the new crossing Destiny Bridge.

New names a ‘very nice marking’

The provost described the choice as a “very nice marking”.

He told councillors: “The outcome of that was the new bridge will be called Destiny Bridge and the roadway between the bridge and the A94 at Scone being named the New Kingsway.

“I think that’s a very nice marking of both the place, the setting and the coronation as well.”

The £150 million Cross Tay Link Road project involves the construction of a three-span bridge over the River Tay and a four-mile stretch of carriageway linking the A9 and the A93 to Blairgowrie and the A94 just north of Scone.

Schoolchildren chose from three options

Perth and Kinross schoolchildren were asked to choose the names for the new bridge and road from the following options:

1. Coronation Crossing and Destiny Road

2. King’s Bridge and Destiny Road

3. Destiny Bridge and New Kingsway.

The final option was preferred.