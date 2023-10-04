Cocaine dealer who tried to bankroll mum’s funeral with Class A stash is jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Cocaine dealer who tried to bankroll mum’s funeral with Class A stash is jailed

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Forbes "indicates an understanding of the seriousness of the position that he has placed himself in."

By Ross Gardiner
Liam Forbes appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court
Liam Forbes appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court

A Dundee drug dealer who attempted to raise funds for his mother’s funeral with a  £16K cocaine operation has been jailed.

Liam Forbes was previously warned to prepare for prison after he admitted getting caught with a jar stuffed full of the illicit class A substance at his Craigmore Street home.

The 28-year-old told Dundee Sheriff Court his mother had been diagnosed with terminal cancer and he was raising money to cover the cost of her funeral arrangements.

Forbes, who again turned up to court wearing a hoodie with photographs of his mother on it, has a previous conviction for being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Sheriff Paul Brown jailed him for 13 months.

Mitigation

Sentencing had been deferred for the preparation of background reports.

Solicitor James Laverty said: “The report, I would submit, is a positive report.

“We have a gentleman who expresses remorse in relation to being involved in the offending.

“He indicates an understanding of the seriousness of the position that he has placed himself in and he accepts full responsibility.

“All I think I can indicate to your lordship is quite clearly from my discussions and also the circumstances of the offences here, he was obviously at very low point in his life at this particular time.

“That choice that he made was against that particular background.

“He regrets that.”

Liam Forbes leaving Dundee Sheriff Court

Mr Laverty asked that a “robust” community order be made.

Sheriff Brown imposed a custodial sentence.

He told Forbes: “I’ve listened carefully to everything Mr Laverty has said on your behalf.

“I note all the points of mitigation.”

He reduced Forbes’ prison sentence from 18 months to 13 months, following an early guilty plea.

Raid

Fiscal depute Lynn Mannion previously told the court: “At 8 am on 17 October 2022, police attended to execute a drugs search warrant at his home.

“The accused answered the door.

“Officers recovered a jar containing six bags of white crystal material.

“The collective potential street value of the cocaine recovered was £16,200.

“The accused admitted his intention was to sell cocaine to fund the cost of his late mother’s funeral.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Liam Forbes appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court
Thief who fudged drug-addled Montrose dessert parlour raid must repay owner
Liam Forbes appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court
Ram-raider jailed after £60k wrecking spree at Broughty Ferry store
Liam Forbes appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court
Fife woman, 80, too scared to leave home alone after Tesco ATM attack
Liam Forbes appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court
Tuesday court round-up — SNP abuse and rapist jailed
Liam Forbes appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court
Teen's 'moment of stupidity' sparked major blaze in rural Perthshire
Police on Clepington Road at the junction with Caird Avenue after the stabbing
Man in court accused of attempted murder in Dundee
Nina Kaczynska, who was found in a crashed car in Perth with a bottle of whisky.
Perth driver had nearly-empty whisky bottle between thighs in city centre bridge crash
High Court in Edinburgh
Kinross driver hit man with car then reversed back into him in street dispute
Liam Forbes appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court
Monday court round-up — 'Drink-drivers kill people'
Liam Forbes appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee racist called and visited SNP offices to rant 'this is a white country'…