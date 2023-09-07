Dundee man planned to sell £16k of cocaine to pay for mum’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee man planned to sell £16k of cocaine to pay for mum’s funeral

Liam Forbes wore a hoodie to court paying tribute to his late mother.

By Gordon Currie
Liam Forbes was told to 'put you affairs in order' before returning to Dundee Sheriff Court for sentencing.
Liam Forbes was told to 'put you affairs in order' before returning to Dundee Sheriff Court for sentencing.

A drug dealer caught with a £16,000 haul of cocaine was supplying the Class A drug in a bid to raise funds to pay for his mother’s funeral.

Liam Forbes, 28, has been warned to prepare for prison after he admitted getting caught with a jar stuffed full of cocaine in his home.

He told Dundee Sheriff Court his mother had been diagnosed with terminal cancer and he was raising money to cover the cost of her funeral arrangements.

Forbes, who turned up to court wearing a hoodie with photographs of his mother on it, has a previous conviction for being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Funeral costs plan

Fiscal depute Lynn Mannion told the court: “At 8 am on 17 October 2022, police attended to execute a drugs search warrant at his home.

“The accused answered the door.

“Officers recovered a jar containing six bags of white crystal material.

“The collective potential street value of the cocaine recovered was £16,200.

“The accused admitted his intention was to sell cocaine to fund the cost of his late mother’s funeral.”

Liam Forbes
Liam Forbes wore a hoodie to court paying tribute to his late mother.

Forbes, of Craigmore Street, Dundee, admitted being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug from his home on October 17 2022.

Sentence deferred

Solicitor Jim Laverty, defending, said: “He was not in the best frame of mind at the time of the commission of this particular offence.

“I have a letter from his grandfather, who sets out the position that Mr Forbes’ mother had been diagnosed with lung cancer in April 2022.

“That was a significant blow to Mr Forbes and the rest of the family and she subsequently passed away.

“It came with the associated costs of the funeral and ancillary matters.

“He appears to have been vulnerable and was preyed upon by others at this particular point in his life.”

Sheriff Paul Brown granted Forbes bail and deferred sentence until next month for the preparation of social work reports.

He said: “You should understand how serious this is.

“You have only one previous conviction but it is highly relevant.

“I will give you the opportunity to put your affairs in order and fully prepare yourself for the next occasion.”

