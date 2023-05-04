Three options revealed for name of Perth’s new Cross Tay Link Road

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Cross Tay Link Road and its bridge look set to be given a name marking the coronation and the forthcoming return of the Stone of Destiny to Perthshire.

A motion going before councillors next week sets out three different pairs of names for the new £150 million bridge and road project currently under construction.

And the proposal is for Perth and Kinross schoolchildren to choose the two names.

The joint motion is being tabled by SNP council leader Grant Laing and Conservative group leader John Duff.

It will go before councillors on Wednesday, May 10.

Perth’s Destiny

The Cross Tay Link Road involves the construction of a new three-span bridge over the River Tay and a four-mile stretch of new carriageway linking the A9 and the A93 to Blairgowrie and the A94 just north of Scone.

The council resolved that all Perth and Kinross primary and secondary school pupils will be given the opportunity to choose the name for the new bridge and road from the following options:

1. Coronation Crossing and Destiny Road

2. King’s Bridge and Destiny Road

3. Destiny Bridge and New Kingsway.

The vote would be done via an electronic ballot in May 2023 with the preferred option being announced in June 2023.

‘Least controversial’ choice

The motion states: “The naming of the bridge and road in this way reflects not only a significant event in our lifetimes, but also reflects the history of Scone as the home of the Stone of Destiny and its important role in the coronation.

“It will also help promote the importance of the Stone of Destiny to the area ahead of its return next year to the new Perth Museum.”

Speaking ahead of next week’s meeting SNP council leader Grant Laing told the Local Democracy Reporting Service great consideration had been given to the names and they were deemed the “least controversial”.

He said: “We’ve already got a Queen’s Bridge in Perth. The King’s Bridge could refer to King Charles III or any king that was crowned at Scone.

“The idea to put the decision out to local schoolchildren is it’s them that’s going to be living with that road and bridge a lot longer than the rest of us.

“We wanted to make the names pertinent to what’s happening just now and to the local area.”

There will be no additional cost to the council.

Councillors will have the chance to give their approval and share their thoughts on the name choice options at next Wednesday’s meeting.