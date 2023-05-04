Three options revealed for name of Perth’s new Cross Tay Link Road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Three options revealed for name of Perth’s new Cross Tay Link Road

The council leader says great consideration had been given to the names and they were deemed the "least controversial".

By Kathryn Anderson, Local Democracy Reporter
To go with story by Stephen Eighteen. The Cross Tay Link Road and its bridge look set to be given a name marking the coronation and the forthcoming return of the Stone of Destiny to Perthshire. Picture shows; Historic moment as first contract pile driven into riverbank for new bridge as part of Cross Tay Link Road project. Image: Kyle Marshall, CTLR project site engineer.. Perth. Supplied by Kyle Marshall Date; Unknown

The Cross Tay Link Road and its bridge look set to be given a name marking the coronation and the forthcoming return of the Stone of Destiny to Perthshire.

A motion going before councillors next week sets out three different pairs of names for the new £150 million bridge and road project currently under construction.

And the proposal is for Perth and Kinross schoolchildren to choose the two names.

The joint motion is being tabled by SNP council leader Grant Laing and Conservative group leader John Duff.

It will go before councillors on Wednesday, May 10.

Perth’s Destiny

The Cross Tay Link Road involves the construction of a new three-span bridge over the River Tay and a four-mile stretch of new carriageway linking the A9 and the A93 to Blairgowrie and the A94 just north of Scone.

The council resolved that all Perth and Kinross primary and secondary school pupils will be given the opportunity to choose the name for the new bridge and road from the following options:

1. Coronation Crossing and Destiny Road

2. King’s Bridge and Destiny Road

3. Destiny Bridge and New Kingsway.

The vote would be done via an electronic ballot in May 2023 with the preferred option being announced in June 2023.

‘Least controversial’ choice

The motion states: “The naming of the bridge and road in this way reflects not only a significant event in our lifetimes, but also reflects the history of Scone as the home of the Stone of Destiny and its important role in the coronation.

“It will also help promote the importance of the Stone of Destiny to the area ahead of its return next year to the new Perth Museum.”

Speaking ahead of next week’s meeting SNP council leader Grant Laing told the Local Democracy Reporting Service great consideration had been given to the names and they were deemed the “least controversial”.

He said: “We’ve already got a Queen’s Bridge in Perth. The King’s Bridge could refer to King Charles III or any king that was crowned at Scone.

“The idea to put the decision out to local schoolchildren is it’s them that’s going to be living with that road and bridge a lot longer than the rest of us.

“We wanted to make the names pertinent to what’s happening just now and to the local area.”

There will be no additional cost to the council.

Councillors will have the chance to give their approval and share their thoughts on the name choice options at next Wednesday’s meeting.

