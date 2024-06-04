Perth couple bid farewell to pub after 27 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth couple bid farewell to pub after 27 years

Mike and Maureen Taylor have handed over the reins of the Strathmore Bar.

By Chloe Burrell
Mike and Maureen Taylor of the Strathmore Bar in Perth.
Mike and Maureen Taylor have retired from the Strathmore Bar. Image: Strathmore Bar/Facebook

A Perth couple have bid farewell to their pub after 27 years.

Mike and Maureen Taylor have been at the helm of the Strathmore Bar – known locally as the Strathy – since 1997.

The Bridgend pub is now under new ownership.

Mike and Mo, who live in North Muirton, have been on the hunt for a buyer since July last year.

The Strathmore Bar, Bridgend.
Mike and Maureen Taylor. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Facebook post from the Strathmore Bar said: “And that’s last orders!

“Mike and Mo would like to thank everyone who has wished us well in our retirement, and for all the gifts and flowers we’ve received.

“It has been a fabulous 27 years and we have been privileged running the Strathy.

“Will see you all hopefully on the other side of the bar.”

Customers wished the couple all the best for their retirement.

Former Strathmore Bar owners wished all the best for their retirement

One person said: “Happy retirement Mike and Mo. All the very best to a fantastic couple.”

Another said: “Enjoy your retirement both of you! You deserve it.”

A third person added: “You are going to be missed as publicans.

“I’ve known you for 23 years and you both have been great hosts.

“Have a well-earned break. All the best.”

The new owner has declined to comment.

It comes as a new dessert shop is set to open in the Craigie area of the city.

