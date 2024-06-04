Perth couple bid farewell to pub after 27 years

A Perth couple have bid farewell to their pub after 27 years.

Mike and Maureen Taylor have been at the helm of the Strathmore Bar – known locally as the Strathy – since 1997.

The Bridgend pub is now under new ownership.

Mike and Mo, who live in North Muirton, have been on the hunt for a buyer since July last year.

A Facebook post from the Strathmore Bar said: “And that’s last orders!

“Mike and Mo would like to thank everyone who has wished us well in our retirement, and for all the gifts and flowers we’ve received.

“It has been a fabulous 27 years and we have been privileged running the Strathy.

“Will see you all hopefully on the other side of the bar.”

Customers wished the couple all the best for their retirement.

One person said: “Happy retirement Mike and Mo. All the very best to a fantastic couple.”

Another said: “Enjoy your retirement both of you! You deserve it.”

A third person added: “You are going to be missed as publicans.

“I’ve known you for 23 years and you both have been great hosts.

“Have a well-earned break. All the best.”

The new owner has declined to comment.

