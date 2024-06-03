Owner of Sidhu’s in Perth says ‘sweet tooth’ inspired him to open new dessert shop

The owner of Sidhu’s restaurant in Perth is set to open a new dessert shop in Craigie.

Satinder Singh Sidhu says his “sweet tooth” has inspired the decision to open the shop on St Leonard’s Bridge.

He is hoping to have the shop, named Dizato, open within the next couple of weeks.

The 40-year-old told The Courier: “I’ve got a sweet tooth – I can’t live without sweet things.

“So when the opportunity came to find a shop, I decided to open a dessert parlour.

“I think Perth is lacking in dessert shops, despite a couple of new ones opening.

“There needs to be more in the Craigie side.

“We are going to offer high-quality stuff for low prices.”

As well as desserts, Satinder is also looking to offer food options such as pizzas and burgers.

He hopes that the opening of a new business will help give the area a boost.

The award-winning chef added: “We’re going to have around 24 ice cream flavours, eight sorbets, waffles, crepes, milkshakes and sundaes.

“We want to sell pizzas and burgers too just to help our business in the winter months when people might not want ice cream.

“Craigie has everything, – it’s got Chinese, Indian, fish and chips – but it’s lacking the sweet stuff so I hope it’ll do well.

Craigie dessert shop to bring jobs boost

“Work has been done and we’ll be ready to go in a couple of weeks.

“There are a lot of places closing down which means people lose their jobs, so I’m hoping to generate jobs to give something to the community.

“I will generate up to eight jobs and I’m looking forward to being able to open soon.”

Satinder already owns the fine dining Indian restaurant Sidhu’s on County Place.

He has previously stated that he hopes to achieve a Michelin Star at his restaurant.

Elsewhere in Perth, “luxury” desert shop Haute Dolci also opened up its doors in the city centre earlier this year.