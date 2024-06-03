Owner of Sidhu’s in Perth says ‘sweet tooth’ inspired him to open new dessert shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Owner of Sidhu’s in Perth says ‘sweet tooth’ inspired him to open new dessert shop

The store in Craigie is opening in the next couple of weeks.

By Kieran Webster
Satinder Singh Sidhu outside his new dessert shop, Dizato, in Perth
Satinder Singh Sidhu is opening a dessert shop in the Craigie area of Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The owner of Sidhu’s restaurant in Perth is set to open a new dessert shop in Craigie.

Satinder Singh Sidhu says his “sweet tooth” has inspired the decision to open the shop on St Leonard’s Bridge.

He is hoping to have the shop, named Dizato, open within the next couple of weeks.

The 40-year-old told The Courier: “I’ve got a sweet tooth – I can’t live without sweet things.

The Dizato logo.
Dizato will open in the coming weeks. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“So when the opportunity came to find a shop, I decided to open a dessert parlour.

“I think Perth is lacking in dessert shops, despite a couple of new ones opening.

“There needs to be more in the Craigie side.

“We are going to offer high-quality stuff for low prices.”

As well as desserts, Satinder is also looking to offer food options such as pizzas and burgers.

Satinder Singh Sidhu
Satinder says his “sweet tooth” has inspired the new business venture. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

He hopes that the opening of a new business will help give the area a boost.

The award-winning chef added: “We’re going to have around 24 ice cream flavours, eight sorbets, waffles, crepes, milkshakes and sundaes.

“We want to sell pizzas and burgers too just to help our business in the winter months when people might not want ice cream.

“Craigie has everything, – it’s got Chinese, Indian, fish and chips – but it’s lacking the sweet stuff so I hope it’ll do well.

Craigie dessert shop to bring jobs boost

“Work has been done and we’ll be ready to go in a couple of weeks.

“There are a lot of places closing down which means people lose their jobs, so I’m hoping to generate jobs to give something to the community.

“I will generate up to eight jobs and I’m looking forward to being able to open soon.”

Satinder already owns the fine dining Indian restaurant Sidhu’s on County Place.

He has previously stated that he hopes to achieve a Michelin Star at his restaurant.

Elsewhere in Perth, “luxury” desert shop Haute Dolci also opened up its doors in the city centre earlier this year.

Conversation