Dundee fans rave about Dark Blues retro crest for 2024/25 campaign

Dundee have unveiled a “refreshed version” of their classic crest for the 2024/25 campaign.

A new kit is yet to be revealed, however, the club say the design will “pay homage to the club’s history”.

But will highlight the “forward-thinking mentality” at Dens Park.

In announcing the temporary change for the upcoming season, along with a warm-up shirt showing off the new crest, the Dark Blues said: “For the 24/25 season, Dundee FC will be using a refreshed version of our classic crest, on our kits and across social media.

“This crest, along with the design of our kits, pay homage to the club’s history, but are designed in a modern and up-to-date style which highlights the club’s forward-moving mentality.

“We are excited to reveal our kits for 24/25 soon, please stay posted for more news on this.

“Our new match warm-up tops featuring the new crest, will be available in the club shop tomorrow (Tuesday, June 4).”

‘Love it, proper badge’

And how did Dundee fans react?

Overwhelmingly positive as the move tugs at the nostalgia of past glories at Dens Park.

Paul Campbell kept it simple by posting “Love it!” complete with emoji.

“Superb” was the assessment from Carnoustie Dees DSC.

Etchy said: “Love it, proper badge.”

James Hosie commented: “I miss that badge. The one I grew up with.”

And James Sutherland posted: “What a badge. What a club.”

‘Buzzing’

Dens Park Choir said: “10/10 badge. 10/10 video. I love everything about this.”

They added: “The [new] kit must be incredible if they’ve chosen this design for the warm-up kit.”

And KevinCulley94 added: “Canna explain how long we have all waited for this!!

“Buzzing to have the old badge back.”

Though not everyone is a fan with Andrew posting: “I will be in the minority here, but not for me. Current shield badge I love.”

Dundee teased the release on social media, prompting Dee fan Shelley Stewart to post: “If men got as excited about a new kit for their team as they did their wives, be a lot of happy women!”