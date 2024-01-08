First look inside Perth’s new dessert café Haute Dolci

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

First look inside Perth’s new dessert café Haute Dolci

The eatery's opening date has also been confirmed.

By Kieran Webster
Omann Javed at Haute Dolci in Perth on Monday January 8 2024.
Manager Omann Javed at Haute Dolci in Perth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Luxury dessert café Haute Dolci is set to open in Perth city centre at the start of next week.

The eatery will welcome customers from Monday, January 15, with “huge portions” promised.

As well as desserts, the 60-seat café will also serve sandwiches, paninis and burgers.

The outlet will be at the former site of the Transform Furniture Shop and has seen the shop completely renovated.

The Courier has been given an exclusive look inside Perth’s newest eatery.

Pictures inside Haute Dolci

A white and teal colour scheme has been chosen for the restaurant. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Modern artworks adorn the walls. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The HD logo is visible throughout. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
It is hoped that customers will enjoy the contemporary design. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
There are around 60 seats for customers. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Haute Dolci opens on Monday, January 15. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Haute Dolci currently has 18 stores across the UK – with Perth being its second Scottish location after Edinburgh.

The café was originally due to open in December, but delays meant the opening was pushed back to January.

Manager Omann Javed at Haute Dolci in Perth on Monday January 8 2024.
Manager Omann Javed says Haute Dolci ‘will bring something new to Perth’. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The café will offer teas, coffees, breakfast, brunch, desserts and burgers. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Omann Javed, who attended Perth’s Viewlands Primary School and then Morrison’s Academy in Crieff, will manage the café.

He said: “I’m really excited now that it’s all done and I can’t wait to open it.

“We’ll be doing teas, coffees, breakfast, brunch, desserts and burgers.

“There will be a good variety.

“It will bring something new to Perth with its decor and ambience.

“We’ve had good feedback, a lot of people are excited about it.”

