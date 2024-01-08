First look inside Perth’s new dessert café Haute Dolci

Luxury dessert café Haute Dolci is set to open in Perth city centre at the start of next week.

The eatery will welcome customers from Monday, January 15, with “huge portions” promised.

As well as desserts, the 60-seat café will also serve sandwiches, paninis and burgers.

The outlet will be at the former site of the Transform Furniture Shop and has seen the shop completely renovated.

The Courier has been given an exclusive look inside Perth’s newest eatery.

Pictures inside Haute Dolci

Haute Dolci currently has 18 stores across the UK – with Perth being its second Scottish location after Edinburgh.

The café was originally due to open in December, but delays meant the opening was pushed back to January.

Omann Javed, who attended Perth’s Viewlands Primary School and then Morrison’s Academy in Crieff, will manage the café.

He said: “I’m really excited now that it’s all done and I can’t wait to open it.

“We’ll be doing teas, coffees, breakfast, brunch, desserts and burgers.

“There will be a good variety.

“It will bring something new to Perth with its decor and ambience.

“We’ve had good feedback, a lot of people are excited about it.”