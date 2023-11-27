Perth’s new dessert café Haute Dolci to offer ‘ridiculously large’ portions as opening date revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth’s new dessert café Haute Dolci to offer ‘ridiculously large’ portions as opening date revealed

EXCLUSIVE: The luxury café will be run by a 21-year-old student from Perth.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Haute Dolci, on the corner of High Street and South Methven Street in Perth.
Haute Dolci, on the corner of High Street and South Methven Street in Perth, is due to open on December 11 2024. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The opening date of luxury dessert café Haute Dolci in Perth has been revealed.

The eatery, on the corner of High Street and South Methven Street, is set to become the chain’s second Scottish branch on Monday, December 11.

Work on getting the 60-seat cafe ready before Christmas is on target, with shop fitters aiming to be finished by December 6.

The exterior of the building, on the site of the former Transform furniture shop, is emblazoned with ‘HD Caffe’ in preparation for the grand opening.

The announcement comes as the shop’s designer promises “ridiculously large” portion sizes at reasonable prices.

‘No one offers the luxury’ of Haute Dolci

Haute Dolci has been operating for 12 years.

There are 18 Haute Dolci branches across the UK, including at the O2 in London.

Perth will be the company’s second Scottish branch after Edinburgh.

Haute Dolci's branch in Edinburgh
Haute Dolci’s branch in Edinburgh. Image: Haute Dolci

Its franchisee is Omann Javed, who attended Perth’s Viewlands Primary School and then Morrison’s Academy in Crieff.

He is currently a full-time student at Edinburgh University, studying economics and finance.

“As a franchise there is a system in place and I will come over at weekends to supervise it,” he said.

“There is nothing like this in a 30-mile radius – nothing like this in Dundee, Pitlochry or Stirling.

“No one offers the luxury that we do.”

Eatery’s ‘portion sizes are ridiculously large’

Haute Dolci offers a wide range of desserts, with its signature collection including Eggsplosion, fondue, San Sebastian cheesecake and Lotus Biscoff croffle.

It also offers breakfasts, sandwiches and warm meals such as burgers. Sides include dynamite chicken and loaded fries.

The brunch menu contains favourites such as eggs benedict and English breakfast royale.

Eggsplosion at Haute Dolci
An Eggsplosion. Image: Haute Dolci.

A full run-down of what food to expect in the Perth branch is here.

Anthony Abberley, of ADA Interior Architecture, has designed all of the country’s Haute Dolci eateries.

He says that burgers will cost around £10, with desserts starting at £4.

Anthony estimates a meal and drinks for a family of four would be between £40 and £60.

“It’s certainly going to be an interesting one for Perth – one that you guys haven’t seen before, that’s for sure,” he said.

“The prices are quite competitive and I find the portion sizes are ridiculously large.

“You get an awful lot for your money.

“I am a man in my mid-40s, six-foot-four and 200 pounds.

“I do like my desserts but even I can’t actually finish them off.”

‘Gucci-esque’ feel to new Perth dessert café

Each store has a unique interior that relates to its surroundings and location.

The Perth branch will have off-white cream, deep green and petrol-blue colours with gold lighting.

It will be the first store to have its own artwork, with up to six pictures relevant to the area created by a local artist.

The Edinburgh branch of Haute Dolci has a chic interior.
The Edinburgh branch has a chic interior. Image: Haute Dolci

“The whole idea of Haute Dolci is to bring that Yves St Lauren, Gucci-esque and Chanel-esque feel to dessert and hot food.

“So we take more of our design philosophy regarding aesthetics from high-end retail than we do from other restaurant groups.

“Think of the expensive handbags and we are one of them.

“We are a different expensive handbag and make depending on which location we go to.”

More from Perth & Kinross

submerged car in Craigie area of Perth
Council could fund new Perth flood defences itself to save time and further heartache
Jewellery was stolen during a break-in at a house in Malvina Place. Image: Google Maps
Jewellery stolen after break-in at house in Perth
James Cosmo
Game of Thrones star sharing stories and drams from Pitlochry stage
Jim and Pam Forbes from Tayport celebrate their 2017 win. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Tayside and Fife's lottery winners: How much they scooped and how they spent new…
Blair Rodgers, 10, and sister Penny, 4, in front of Auchterarder Christmas tree
Auchterarder shines for Christmas lights switch-on
At the front is Kerry McBain (Illuminations Committee) with Elfred and back row, left to right is Amelia Strachan (aged 7), Ella Strachan (aged 11), Fia Tennant (aged 10), Nathan MacLeod (aged 12), James Tennant (aged 7) and Micah MacLeod (aged 3) Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Best pictures from Blairgowrie and Rattray Christmas lights switch-on
Northern Lights
Stunning pictures as Northern Lights put on spectacular display across Tayside and Fife
Murderer John Lizanec.
John Lizanec unmasked: Warning signs, whining and paranoia of Tayside wife killer
Police at the Rumbling Bridge
Body discovered after police search at Crook of Devon beauty spot
Val Ferguson standing next to the Black Watch monument in Aberfeldy.
Ask a local: 5 of the best things about being from Aberfeldy

Conversation