Man reported after three-vehicle crash near Markinch

A man has been reported in connection with road traffic offences after a crash near Markinch.

The A911 was closed for more than three hours following the three-vehicle crash.

The occupants of the vehicles were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4pm on Sunday, 26 November, 2023, we were called to a report of a three vehicle crash on the A911 near Markinch.

“The occupants of the vehicles were taken to hospital as a precaution.

“The male driver of one of the cars will be reported in connection with road traffic offences.

“Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage of the area at the time is urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference 2092 of 26 November.”