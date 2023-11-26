Road closed after three-vehicle crash near Milton of Balgonie

The A911 has been closed for over two hours after a three-vehicle crash near Milton of Balgonie.

Emergency services were scrambled to the Fife road at around 4pm on Sunday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed the occupants of the vehicles were able to get themselves out safely.

They then went into the care of paramedics, an SFRS spokeswoman advised.

The extent of their injuries is not known.

Police are currently managing traffic at the scene as a section of the A911 remains closed.

More to follow.