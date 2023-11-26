Road closed after three-vehicle crash near Milton of Balgonie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Road closed after three-vehicle crash near Milton of Balgonie

Emergency services were scrambled to the A911 on Sunday afternoon.

By James Simpson
A section of the A911 is currently closed. Image: Google Maps
A section of the A911 is currently closed. Image: Google Maps

The A911 has been closed for over two hours after a three-vehicle crash near Milton of Balgonie.

Emergency services were scrambled to the Fife road at around 4pm on Sunday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed the occupants of the vehicles were able to get themselves out safely.

They then went into the care of paramedics, an SFRS spokeswoman advised.

The extent of their injuries is not known.

Police are currently managing traffic at the scene as a section of the A911 remains closed.

More to follow.

More from Fife

The Jigger Inn, St Andrews.
Iconic and much-loved St Andrews pub closes for major renovation
Lilly May, Kenzie Spence Smith and Ella Smart at Christmas lights switch on in Cupar's Bonnygate. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures from Cupar Christmas lights switch-on
Northern lights in Berryhill, Fowlis.
Stunning pictures as Northern Lights put on spectacular display across Tayside and Fife
Crash between bus and van A92
Man taken to hospital after van and bus collide on A92 at Redhouse roundabout…
Taylor Dyson rehearsing for 'Ane City' which was presented in Dundonian Scots. Image: Taylor Dyson
Scots language: Should the 'mither tongue' be promoted and protected?
2
Cammy Barnes with daughter Bonnie. Image: Cammy Barnes
Cammy Barnes: Fife’s ‘singing barber’ grafts to give his family the best life
Steve Mason. Image: Tom Marshak
Big Interview: Why former Beta Band star Steve Mason wants to return to Fife…
Demolition has started on the Francis Street flats in Lochgelly.
Watch as fire-damaged Lochgelly flats torn down with family belongings still inside
The Doubledykes crossing campaign gathers pace
No chance of reinstating Doubledykes railway crossing in Fife, councillors told
Kenneth Grindlay.
Dunfermline pest who flashed women and 12-year-old child gets curfew