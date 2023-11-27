ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee is cementing its reputation as a growing global tech hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee is cementing its reputation as a growing global tech hub

Andrew Batchelor says we should be proud of new technology developments taking place in Dundee.

The new virtual production facility will be built at Dundee's Water's Edge. Image: Abertay University.

By Andrew Batchelor

Dundee is cementing its reputation as a booming global tech hub, thanks to some exciting new developments taking place in the city at the moment.

I have previously stated my belief that Dundee is the UK’s answer to Silicon Valley, and ever since writing that piece over a year ago, so much has changed.

I read with excitement the news that a visual effects research and development facility down by the waterfront has been given the green light.

The new visual effects facility, part of a multi-million pound investment, is being led by Abertay University and will be located at the Water’s Edge complex at City Quay.

This new facility is aiming to drive the next generation of visual effects technologies.

It will provide researchers, companies and institutions across the UK with the infrastructure they need to research and develop screen and performance technology.

Youngster playing esports. Image: Dundee and Angus College.

Alongside this, there was also the very exciting developments over at Dundee & Angus College.

They opened a new Esports Hub at their Gardyne Campus – the first of its kind in Scotland – back at the start of the month.

I am delighted that the college are taking Dundee’s esports potential seriously, because it is unfortunate that the plan for the 4,000-capacity waterfront esports arena seems to have stalled.

We’ve not heard any updates on that in months.

I continue to get asked about the progress of it.

Unfortunately I don’t know the answers, but I want to.

There seems to be a real appetite from Dundonians on having something amazing like this on their doorstep.

Esports arena concept image. Image: Holmes Miller

Dundee is a world leader in technology

Also in the last few weeks, we saw the new Dundee Tech School, launched by the Embark Group, a financial business based in the city.

The new school has already brought a dozen graduates on board, aiming to create a pipeline of high-value fintech and technology roles and inject fresh investment in the Dundee economy.

It really is exciting that all of these developments have happened in the span of a month.

Embark’s premises at West Marketgait.

It really goes to show that we can make progress in a short amount of time.

All of this, alongside other developments, is definitely cementing Dundee as a world leader in technology.

This is something I believe we should be very proud of, and something we should be excited about for the future.

We need to be ambitious, bold and brilliant if we want to see Dundee continue to grow as an attractive place for tech companies to invest in.

