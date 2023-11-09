First look inside Dundee’s new e-sports studios

A cutting-edge e-sports and broadcasting facility has opened in Dundee.

Chris van der Kuyl CBE, chairperson of 4J Studios, officially opened the studios at Dundee and Angus College’s Gardyne Campus.

The studios, which are the first of their kind in Scotland, feature two industry standard tournament rooms, a broadcasting studio, commentators’ studio and a recording booth, all equipped with top of the range gaming technology and equipment.

They will provide students with a hands-on learning experience in a venue that can accommodate a wide range of e-sports, gaming and creative technology organisations.

As part of the launch, attendees had a tour of the facility and witnessed live demonstrations from the first cohort of the e-sports and creative industries foundation degree students.

In his opening speech, Mr van der Kuyl said: “On behalf of the Scottish gaming industry, Dundee and Angus College, thank you for all you are doing.”

The entrepreneur outlined the history of the college and how it came to offer the innovative course.

He described the studios as a “world class e-sport facility on our doorstep” and praised the college for giving students skills relevant to gaming, the “biggest entertainment industry”.

This year, Dundee and Angus College began offering the first e-sports degree in Scotland and currently has 24 students enrolled.

Students are taught how to manage events, understand the culture of the industry and the role of ethical conduct, as well as digital skills in live event production, including broadcasting, commentating and streaming.

E-sports, or electronic sports, is a form of competition between video game players or teams, with participation growing in the last 10 years.

At the opening, the Dundee and Angus Dragons were playing a first-person shooter game – Valorant – against Abertay in a new league.

The new facilities mean students can learn how to broadcast e-sports – including Rocket League, Counter-Strike and Fifa – online for YouTube and Twitch.

They can change the lighting to fit wins and losses in the game, while also communicating with fellow students.

The rooms are former television and radio studios that have been re-purposed.

E-sports studios will offer ‘broader learning’

Arran Donald, a 28-year-old e-sports student, is an avid gamer who was originally planning to study games development.

He said: “I’m hoping this course will broaden my horizons and give me a way to pursue this.

“It’s an interesting industry and I didn’t see a market at first – now I see an interesting future.”

Arran believes the studios will give him a “broader learning” and described them as “brilliant”.

Nat Kierzhowski, an 18-year-old e-sports student, said: “I think this is a fantastic opportunity.

“I’m really happy to be part of something that’s the first in Scotland.

“It’s really exciting and I hope it gets me somewhere in the industry.

“This is an excellent specially built studio that is practical for broadcasting and coaching gameplay.”

Simon Hewitt, principal of Dundee and Angus College, said: “Following the successful launch of our e-sports and creative industries foundation degree earlier this year, I am thrilled to be able to unveil our new state-of-the-art e-sports facility at the Gardyne Campus.

“This launch marks an exciting milestone for both our college and the e-sports and gaming industry in Scotland.

“The cutting-edge technology and innovative spaces within this facility will not only transform how we approach e-sports education but also provide a platform for collaboration and advancement within the industry.

“We’re excited to see the incredible opportunities this space will offer our students, partners, and the gaming community as a whole.”